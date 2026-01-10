Oil depot caught fire in Volgograd region after drone attack

On the night of January 10, the Volgograd region was attacked by drones, resulting in a fire at a civilian industrial facility. This was reported by the governor of the region, Andrey Bocharov, writes UNN.

Details

The governor also stated that in the Oktyabrsky district, due to falling UAV debris, a fire was recorded at a local oil depot.

Currently, firefighters and emergency services are working at the scene of the incident. Due to the threat to the population, authorities have put a temporary accommodation point in one of the local schools on standby in case of evacuation of residents of nearby houses. According to preliminary information, no one was injured in the attack.

