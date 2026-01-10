$42.990.27
January 9, 08:32 PM • 10030 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 19959 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 24738 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 25055 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 21430 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 19892 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 14465 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13424 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 9746 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13331 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Oil depot caught fire in Volgograd region after drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

An oil depot caught fire in the Volgograd region after a drone attack. Authorities are preparing a temporary accommodation point for possible evacuation of the population.

Oil depot caught fire in Volgograd region after drone attack

On the night of January 10, the Volgograd region was attacked by drones, resulting in a fire at a civilian industrial facility. This was reported by the governor of the region, Andrey Bocharov, writes UNN.

Details

The governor also stated that in the Oktyabrsky district, due to falling UAV debris, a fire was recorded at a local oil depot.

Currently, firefighters and emergency services are working at the scene of the incident. Due to the threat to the population, authorities have put a temporary accommodation point in one of the local schools on standby in case of evacuation of residents of nearby houses. According to preliminary information, no one was injured in the attack. 

Russian drone hit the roof of a building in Kyiv, causing destruction and fires09.01.26, 00:36 • 8866 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine