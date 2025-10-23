$41.740.01
Official exchange rates for October 23: dollar up 1 kopeck, euro down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rates for October 23. The dollar rose by 1 kopeck, the euro fell by 11 kopecks, and the Polish zloty remained unchanged.

Official exchange rates for October 23: dollar up 1 kopeck, euro down

The National Bank has set the official exchange rate for Thursday, October 23. The dollar gained 1 kopeck, the euro decreased by another 11 kopecks, and the Polish zloty remained unchanged. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to the data of the National Bank of Ukraine.  

Details

As of Thursday, October 23, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 41.75 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 41.74 hryvnias per dollar. On the cash market, the dollar remained unchanged at 41.95 hryvnias. On Thursday, the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro is 48.36. On Wednesday, October 22, the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro was 48.47.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday, October 23:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.52-41.95 UAH, the euro at 48.25-48.94 UAH, the zloty at 11.10-11.85 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.84-41.87 UAH/dollar and 48.52-48.54 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Ukrainian banks expect an increase in the volume of loans and a softening of loan conditions due to increased demand. The survey indicates a moderate debt burden on businesses. Household debt is also low.

      Vita Zelenetska

