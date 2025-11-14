Offered a "passable" place in the Verkhovna Rada for 160 thousand dollars: the head of the liquidated party was detained in Kyiv

The head of one of the liquidated political parties, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, has been notified of suspicion of attempted fraud. The politician was caught "red-handed" receiving $160,000. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to UNN sources, the person in question is Valeriy Tokar, a candidate in the elections to the Verkhovna Rada of the 7th convocation, founder and head of the political party "Garant", whose activities have been terminated.

The investigation established that the 41-year-old politician offered to join his political project and, by obtaining a winnable place on the list in the parliamentary elections, become a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. During meetings, the man handed out his business cards, which stated that he was a candidate for president of Ukraine.

For a "winnable place" on the electoral list for the Verkhovna Rada, he demanded $160,000, of which $100,000 was an entrance fee, and another $60,000, according to him, was to go to the development of the party. Law enforcement officers detained the politician while receiving $160,000.

The suspect was remanded in custody with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 6,725,000.

Recall

Earlier, law enforcement officers detained and arrested current People's Deputy of Ukraine Fedor Khrystenko, who was wanted on suspicion of treason. In addition, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has already remanded the MP in custody.