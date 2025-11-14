Offered a "passable" place in the Verkhovna Rada for 160 thousand dollars: the head of the liquidated party was detained in Kyiv

$42.060.03
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 344 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 5348 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 15944 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 15204 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
11:47 AM • 13232 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 41453 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30061 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 54993 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 98706 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhotoNovember 14, 06:10 AM • 49927 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27PhotoNovember 14, 07:19 AM • 59661 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineNovember 14, 08:55 AM • 27682 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world09:46 AM • 20485 views
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermathPhoto10:19 AM • 16045 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 15912 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 15180 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 12197 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 41439 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 272280 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 15912 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court01:14 PM • 5446 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world09:46 AM • 20729 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 82236 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 79317 views
Offered a "passable" place in the Verkhovna Rada for 160 thousand dollars: the head of the liquidated party was detained in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

The head of the liquidated political party has been notified of suspicion of attempted fraud. The politician was detained while receiving 160 thousand dollars for promising a winnable spot on the list in the parliamentary elections.

Offered a "passable" place in the Verkhovna Rada for 160 thousand dollars: the head of the liquidated party was detained in Kyiv

The head of one of the liquidated political parties, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, has been notified of suspicion of attempted fraud. The politician was caught "red-handed" receiving $160,000. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to UNN sources, the person in question is Valeriy Tokar, a candidate in the elections to the Verkhovna Rada of the 7th convocation, founder and head of the political party "Garant", whose activities have been terminated.

The investigation established that the 41-year-old politician offered to join his political project and, by obtaining a winnable place on the list in the parliamentary elections, become a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. During meetings, the man handed out his business cards, which stated that he was a candidate for president of Ukraine.

For a "winnable place" on the electoral list for the Verkhovna Rada, he demanded $160,000, of which $100,000 was an entrance fee, and another $60,000, according to him, was to go to the development of the party. Law enforcement officers detained the politician while receiving $160,000.

The suspect was remanded in custody with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 6,725,000.

Recall

Earlier, law enforcement officers detained and arrested current People's Deputy of Ukraine Fedor Khrystenko, who was wanted on suspicion of treason. In addition, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has already remanded the MP in custody.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Kyiv