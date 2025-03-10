Of strategic importance for the Russian army: CCD NSDC explained the significance of the attacked Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery
Kyiv • UNN
The Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery, one of the ten largest in Russia, was attacked by drones. Explosions and flashes were recorded at the facility, which has a capacity of 8.8 million tons of oil per year and produces fuel for the Russian army.
In the Russian Federation, the Novokuybyshevsky Oil Refinery in the Samara region was attacked, one of the ten largest in Russia. This refinery has strategic importance for the Russian army, as it provides stable fuel supplies for military operations, reported the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko on Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
"The Novokuybyshevsky oil refinery was attacked," Kovalenko wrote.
According to the head of the CCD, its capacity reaches 8.8 million tons of oil per year, making it one of the ten largest in the Russian Federation. The plant produces a wide range of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and fuel oil, which are critically important for transport and military equipment, he added.
"For the Russian army, this refinery has strategic importance, as it provides stable fuel supplies for military operations," Kovalenko noted.
Supplement
Earlier, the Telegram channel ASTRA reported that residents of the Samara region of the Russian Federation reported loud explosions last night, and that, preliminarily, drones attacked the refinery. It concerns the Novokuybyshevsky oil refinery, which is part of the "Rosneft" group. Telegram channels report that a fire has been recorded at the facility. A year ago, the refinery had already been attacked by drones.