$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
07:11 AM • 4390 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 11900 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM • 11236 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
04:11 AM • 14470 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM • 31081 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 46036 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
November 19, 04:01 PM • 38329 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 51479 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 25088 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 18098 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.5m/s
88%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Budanov named the time when a peace agreement with Russia could become possibleNovember 19, 09:59 PM • 14177 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a mobile group shooting down an enemy Kalibr missile with a MANPADS in Khmelnytskyi regionVideoNovember 19, 10:53 PM • 12518 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 11887 views
In Ternopil, "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed and are continuously operating after the Russian attackVideoNovember 20, 12:33 AM • 11467 views
Not "all is lost," but "we will get through this period": Budanov on the current winter for UkraineNovember 20, 01:02 AM • 3964 views
Publications
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto07:11 AM • 4418 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 11922 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 51490 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 33452 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 41969 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Marco Rubio
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
New York City
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 11964 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 40463 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 38817 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 40115 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 54887 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Kh-101
MIM-104 Patriot

Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11927 views

The statements by the private clinic Odrex regarding "pressure on business" due to the arrest of corporate rights in a case concerning a patient's death are an attempt to divert attention from the essence of the criminal proceedings. Two doctors from the clinic have already been notified of suspicion. Forensic medical examination established a causal link between their actions and the patient's death.

Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed

The statement that the decision of the Pechersk Court to seize the corporate rights of the Odesa private clinic Odrex is pressure on business has nothing to do with reality. After all, the arrest was imposed within the framework of criminal proceedings regarding the death of a clinic patient, Ukrainian developer Adnan Kivan, UNN writes.

The arrest of the corporate rights of the Odesa clinic Odrex was imposed within the framework of criminal proceedings regarding the death of Adnan Kivan. In these proceedings, two doctors of the clinic were also notified of suspicion, whose actions, according to experts, led to the patient's death. Forensic experts believe that the doctors did not prescribe the necessary drugs, ignored complications, and performed contraindicated procedures.

Instead, lawyers for the Odrex clinic publicly state that the arrest of corporate rights is "pressure on business" and an attempt at "raider seizure." However, according to Oleksandr Dimohlov, the lawyer for the family of the deceased Adnan Kivan, such statements by the clinic are rather an informational manipulation designed to divert attention from the essence of the criminal proceedings and the seriousness of the charges.

In this situation, it is important to separate emotions and public statements from real legal facts. We see that representatives of the Odrex clinic are actively promoting the thesis of alleged "pressure on business" or "raider actions." Such statements may have a certain impact on public opinion, but from a legal point of view, they have no evidentiary basis and no legal significance. Adnan Kivan's family expects only one thing - justice. We want all circumstances to be established as transparently as possible, and those responsible to be punished according to the law. And also, that similar cases never happen again, neither in Odrex nor in any other medical institution in the country.

- said lawyer Oleksandr Dimohlov.

According to him, the basis for the decision to seize the corporate rights of the clinic was the investigation materials, the conclusions of the commission's forensic medical examination, and the availability of sufficient evidence.

Claims of "pressure on business" look not just manipulative - they are an attempt to shift attention from legal reality to the media. This is a form of defense that has nothing to do with the facts, but is designed to allow justification to the public and preserve the clinic's image. This is the right of the defense - but it does not change the essence of the case.

- summarized the lawyer.

It should be recalled that the scandal that erupted after Adnan Kivan's death has remained one of the most high-profile topics in the country's medical field for over a year. After the businessman's death as a result of treatment at the Odesa private clinic "Odrex," law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings, within which two clinic doctors - head of the surgical department Vitaliy Rusakov and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska, who has since been dismissed from the clinic - were notified of suspicion.

The forensic medical examination established that during Kivan's treatment, the doctors did not prescribe the necessary drugs, including antibiotics after surgery, ignored signs of sepsis, and performed procedures contraindicated in his condition. According to experts, these actions could have led to the patient's death.

However, Kivan's death was only the beginning of a wave of public statements. After the publicity, relatives of other Odrex patients began to contact journalists. Whose relatives died after treatment at the clinic, or suffered due to the actions of medical personnel. People testify to the systemic nature of illegal actions in the clinic: from possible falsification of medical documentation to extortion of significant sums of money for procedures that had no medical justification.

Against the backdrop of the scandal, the Ministry of Health is creating a special commission that is to conduct a detailed check of the clinic's compliance with licensing conditions. If violations are found, Odrex's medical license may be revoked, which will effectively lead to the suspension of the clinic's operations. The need for such a step has been brewing for a long time. The families of deceased and injured patients have been begging the Ministry of Health for over a year to intervene in the situation to prevent new victims.

Despite this, the clinic itself continues to make statements about "raider seizure" and "pressure on business." And their lawyers file appeals against the arrest of corporate rights. However, the arrest of corporate assets is not a political or business tool, but a direct consequence of criminal proceedings regarding the death of a patient, in which there are already two suspects and conclusions of forensic experts.

Meanwhile, while the Ministry of Health is only beginning to react to the situation, society is already calling the story around Odrex an example of how the money of a private clinic can solve any issue. Or not? Only time will tell.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealthCrimes and emergenciesPublications