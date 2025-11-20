Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed

The statement that the decision of the Pechersk Court to seize the corporate rights of the Odesa private clinic Odrex is pressure on business has nothing to do with reality. After all, the arrest was imposed within the framework of criminal proceedings regarding the death of a clinic patient, Ukrainian developer Adnan Kivan, UNN writes.

The arrest of the corporate rights of the Odesa clinic Odrex was imposed within the framework of criminal proceedings regarding the death of Adnan Kivan. In these proceedings, two doctors of the clinic were also notified of suspicion, whose actions, according to experts, led to the patient's death. Forensic experts believe that the doctors did not prescribe the necessary drugs, ignored complications, and performed contraindicated procedures.

Instead, lawyers for the Odrex clinic publicly state that the arrest of corporate rights is "pressure on business" and an attempt at "raider seizure." However, according to Oleksandr Dimohlov, the lawyer for the family of the deceased Adnan Kivan, such statements by the clinic are rather an informational manipulation designed to divert attention from the essence of the criminal proceedings and the seriousness of the charges.

In this situation, it is important to separate emotions and public statements from real legal facts. We see that representatives of the Odrex clinic are actively promoting the thesis of alleged "pressure on business" or "raider actions." Such statements may have a certain impact on public opinion, but from a legal point of view, they have no evidentiary basis and no legal significance. Adnan Kivan's family expects only one thing - justice. We want all circumstances to be established as transparently as possible, and those responsible to be punished according to the law. And also, that similar cases never happen again, neither in Odrex nor in any other medical institution in the country. - said lawyer Oleksandr Dimohlov.

According to him, the basis for the decision to seize the corporate rights of the clinic was the investigation materials, the conclusions of the commission's forensic medical examination, and the availability of sufficient evidence.

Claims of "pressure on business" look not just manipulative - they are an attempt to shift attention from legal reality to the media. This is a form of defense that has nothing to do with the facts, but is designed to allow justification to the public and preserve the clinic's image. This is the right of the defense - but it does not change the essence of the case. - summarized the lawyer.

It should be recalled that the scandal that erupted after Adnan Kivan's death has remained one of the most high-profile topics in the country's medical field for over a year. After the businessman's death as a result of treatment at the Odesa private clinic "Odrex," law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings, within which two clinic doctors - head of the surgical department Vitaliy Rusakov and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska, who has since been dismissed from the clinic - were notified of suspicion.

The forensic medical examination established that during Kivan's treatment, the doctors did not prescribe the necessary drugs, including antibiotics after surgery, ignored signs of sepsis, and performed procedures contraindicated in his condition. According to experts, these actions could have led to the patient's death.

However, Kivan's death was only the beginning of a wave of public statements. After the publicity, relatives of other Odrex patients began to contact journalists. Whose relatives died after treatment at the clinic, or suffered due to the actions of medical personnel. People testify to the systemic nature of illegal actions in the clinic: from possible falsification of medical documentation to extortion of significant sums of money for procedures that had no medical justification.

Against the backdrop of the scandal, the Ministry of Health is creating a special commission that is to conduct a detailed check of the clinic's compliance with licensing conditions. If violations are found, Odrex's medical license may be revoked, which will effectively lead to the suspension of the clinic's operations. The need for such a step has been brewing for a long time. The families of deceased and injured patients have been begging the Ministry of Health for over a year to intervene in the situation to prevent new victims.

Despite this, the clinic itself continues to make statements about "raider seizure" and "pressure on business." And their lawyers file appeals against the arrest of corporate rights. However, the arrest of corporate assets is not a political or business tool, but a direct consequence of criminal proceedings regarding the death of a patient, in which there are already two suspects and conclusions of forensic experts.

Meanwhile, while the Ministry of Health is only beginning to react to the situation, society is already calling the story around Odrex an example of how the money of a private clinic can solve any issue. Or not? Only time will tell.