Odesan sentenced to 10 years in prison for systematic rape of stepdaughter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2046 views

A man who systematically raped his common-law wife's 14-year-old daughter will spend 10 years in prison and will not be able to work with children for three years after his release.

Odesan sentenced to 10 years in prison for systematic rape of stepdaughter

In Odesa, a court found a 30-year-old man guilty of systematically raping his common-law wife's daughter. According to the court's decision, the perpetrator will spend 10 years in prison and will not have the right to communicate or work with children for three years after his release. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast, writes UNN.

Details

The incident became known after a 48-year-old resident of Odesa contacted the police. The woman reported that her 14-year-old daughter confessed to experiencing violence from her mother's cohabitant.

Having initiated criminal proceedings and conducted a pre-trial investigation, the investigators established that the 30-year-old man raped his underage stepdaughter, taking advantage of the common-law wife's absence from home.

– law enforcement officers reported.

The police promptly detained the suspect and appealed to the court with a request to choose a preventive measure for him – detention without the right to bail, which the court granted.

Later, law enforcement officers found out that this was not the only case of violence. It was established that when the girl was 12 years old, the man committed sexual acts against her, trying to hide the crime by bribery – periodically giving the child money so that she would keep silent.

During the investigation, forensic medical and psychological examinations were conducted, witnesses were interrogated, and a sufficient amount of evidence was collected that confirmed the defendant's guilt. Based on the materials obtained, he was charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 4 of Article 152 – rape of a minor who has not reached the age of 14,
    • Part 2 of Article 155 – sexual acts against a person who has not reached the age of 16, committed by a family member.

      The indictment was sent to court. The Peresyp District Court of Odesa, having considered the collected evidence, found the man guilty and sentenced him to ten years of imprisonment.

      Stepan Haftko

      Crimes and emergencies
      National Police of Ukraine
      Odesa