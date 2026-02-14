Odesa suffered a night drone attack, a residential building was damaged

On the night of Saturday, February 14, the enemy attacked Odesa. This was reported by the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, as a result of a UAV strike in one of the city's districts, a one-story residential building was damaged. A fire broke out.

Rescuers and emergency services are working at the scene. Information regarding casualties is being clarified. - Lysak added.

Recall

Earlier, as a result of an attack on Odesa region, one person died and six were injured, three of them in serious condition. The targets were port, residential, industrial, and energy infrastructure facilities.

Enemy attacked Odesa with drones: apartment building and commercial facility damaged