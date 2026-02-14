Odesa suffered a night drone attack, a residential building was damaged

$42.990.04
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 10673 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 19728 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 21356 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 23579 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 47566 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 63501 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 47619 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 32038 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 42388 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 68331 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
In Zakarpattia, a man who threw a live grenade into a law enforcement officer's house has been detainedPhotoVideoFebruary 13, 03:27 PM • 4626 views
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched Dragon spacecraft with Crew-12 crew into orbitVideoFebruary 13, 03:49 PM • 6036 views
US steps up pressure on Ukraine for a deal ahead of elections - NYTFebruary 13, 04:00 PM • 6252 views
Slovakia and Hungary report disruptions in oil supply via the Druzhba pipelineVideoFebruary 13, 05:30 PM • 7712 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 5858 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 47566 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 63501 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 52024 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 71071 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 112353 views
UNN Lite
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure06:43 PM • 3946 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 5906 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 32914 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 33640 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 37304 views
Odesa suffered a night drone attack, a residential building was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

In Odesa, on the night of February 14, an enemy UAV damaged a one-story residential building, causing a fire. Information regarding casualties is being clarified.

Odesa suffered a night drone attack, a residential building was damaged

On the night of Saturday, February 14, the enemy attacked Odesa. This was reported by the head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, as a result of a UAV strike in one of the city's districts, a one-story residential building was damaged. A fire broke out.

Rescuers and emergency services are working at the scene. Information regarding casualties is being clarified.

- Lysak added.

Recall

Earlier, as a result of an attack on Odesa region, one person died and six were injured, three of them in serious condition. The targets were port, residential, industrial, and energy infrastructure facilities.

Enemy attacked Odesa with drones: apartment building and commercial facility damaged12.02.26, 23:27 • 5014 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

