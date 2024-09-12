Odesa region is in the top 5 among the regions under the “eHouse” program - Kiper

Odesa region is among the five leaders among the regions under the eHouse program. This was announced by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

We are all actively working on eOselya together. Odesa region is among the five leaders among the regions. We have already attracted $850 million under this program - he clarified.

Under the “eHouse” program , 277 defenders from Odesa region received interest-free loans for new housing. The Odesa RMA compensates for the preferential rate for certain categories of people, including military and law enforcement officers.