Odesa club embroiled in scandal over Russian music

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
November 1, 02:21 PM • 17977 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 33140 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 41877 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 64035 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 59614 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 39653 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 53139 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 43432 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37344 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36723 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Budanov's operation in Pokrovsk refuted Putin's and Gerasimov's false statements to the whole world - bloggerNovember 1, 12:55 PM • 10801 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 20242 views
Zelenskyy announced new winter support: direct aid, free travel, and check-upsNovember 1, 01:47 PM • 12474 views
It's not scary: "Madyar" announced blackouts in RussiaNovember 1, 03:47 PM • 13074 views
In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian command ordered the execution of female soldiers who refuse to go into battle - partisansNovember 1, 04:11 PM • 7458 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 64035 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 59614 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 73276 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 66232 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 58061 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Musician
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pokrovsk
United States
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 20332 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 41877 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 73276 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 45429 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 53871 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
The Economist

Odesa club embroiled in scandal over Russian music

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

A scandal erupted in Odesa over Russian music at the Palladium club, where a DJ played a song by a Russian artist. The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, ordered an investigation into the situation and a legal assessment of the establishment's actions.

Odesa club embroiled in scandal over Russian music

A scandal erupted in Odesa over Russian music in an entertainment venue. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

Thus, the day before, at the Palladium club, a DJ played a song by a Russian artist in front of an audience of over 1000 people, after which everyone started singing along.

Odesa Oblast Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper has already reacted to the situation.

No Russian music - neither in clubs nor in other public places! Odesa is a city that suffers from Russian attacks almost every day. And at this time, songs by Russian performers are played in a nightclub. And this is in the fourth year of a full-scale war. While our defenders are giving their lives, someone is having fun to the soundtracks of the aggressor country, disrespecting the memory of the fallen

- Kiper wrote.

He reported that he had instructed the relevant departments of the OMA to investigate the situation and provide a legal assessment of the establishment's actions.

"The organizers must explain how this was even possible in a city officially recognized as a combat zone. Odesa is a Ukrainian city. For those who forgot - we will remind you," added the head of the OMA.

Recall

In September, law enforcement officers brought to justice a 23-year-old administrator of an establishment in Irpin (Kyiv region) where a song by a Russian performer was played. The incident was discovered during social media monitoring, and administrative materials were drawn up for petty hooliganism.

Dancing on the Alley of Heroes to Russian music: parents of schoolgirls in Chernihiv will be held accountable19.09.25, 15:34 • 4297 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyUNN-Odesa
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Odesa