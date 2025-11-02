Odesa club embroiled in scandal over Russian music

A scandal erupted in Odesa over Russian music in an entertainment venue. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

Thus, the day before, at the Palladium club, a DJ played a song by a Russian artist in front of an audience of over 1000 people, after which everyone started singing along.

Odesa Oblast Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper has already reacted to the situation.

No Russian music - neither in clubs nor in other public places! Odesa is a city that suffers from Russian attacks almost every day. And at this time, songs by Russian performers are played in a nightclub. And this is in the fourth year of a full-scale war. While our defenders are giving their lives, someone is having fun to the soundtracks of the aggressor country, disrespecting the memory of the fallen - Kiper wrote.

He reported that he had instructed the relevant departments of the OMA to investigate the situation and provide a legal assessment of the establishment's actions.

"The organizers must explain how this was even possible in a city officially recognized as a combat zone. Odesa is a Ukrainian city. For those who forgot - we will remind you," added the head of the OMA.

Recall

In September, law enforcement officers brought to justice a 23-year-old administrator of an establishment in Irpin (Kyiv region) where a song by a Russian performer was played. The incident was discovered during social media monitoring, and administrative materials were drawn up for petty hooliganism.

