Occupying authorities in Crimea reduce public transport routes due to fuel shortage - CNS

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
October 3, 04:00 PM • 17847 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 28349 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 38595 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 38837 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 25817 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 40348 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 32047 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 20471 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 20344 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16614 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2.2m/s
70%
753mm
Popular news
Lithuanian Culture Minister resigns after failing to state whose Crimea isOctober 3, 01:25 PM • 3948 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 23917 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 12522 views
"Six Minutes": Bessent yelled at Svyrydenko during February's mineral deal discussion - Media05:22 PM • 11044 views
Hamas agreed to Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip08:35 PM • 6144 views
Publications
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 23976 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 31908 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 38595 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 38837 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 40348 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Crimea
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 12567 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 17847 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 29075 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 32363 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 75304 views
Actual
The New York Times
SWIFT
TikTok
Facebook
Instagram

Occupying authorities in Crimea reduce public transport routes due to fuel shortage - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

Due to a fuel shortage in occupied Crimea, public transport routes are being reduced. The deficit reaches 56% of the demand, and fuel is issued on a limited basis.

Occupying authorities in Crimea reduce public transport routes due to fuel shortage - CNS

In temporarily occupied Crimea, public transport routes are being cut due to fuel shortages. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to the occupation authorities' assessment, the deficit reaches 56% of the need.

Fuel is dispensed in limited quantities - 20 liters per consumer, many gas stations are closed

- the report says.

It is indicated that the army and administration have priority.

"Therefore, residents are forced to adapt to restrictions: long queues, less frequent routes, fewer trips," the CNR summarizes.

Recall

According to the partisan movement "ATESH", in occupied Crimea, there is not enough fuel even for the military. Ukrainian strikes on oil depots and refineries, as well as the impossibility of transporting fuel across the Kerch Bridge, have created a crisis in Crimea.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Crimea