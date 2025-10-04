Occupying authorities in Crimea reduce public transport routes due to fuel shortage - CNS

In temporarily occupied Crimea, public transport routes are being cut due to fuel shortages. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to the occupation authorities' assessment, the deficit reaches 56% of the need.

Fuel is dispensed in limited quantities - 20 liters per consumer, many gas stations are closed - the report says.

It is indicated that the army and administration have priority.

"Therefore, residents are forced to adapt to restrictions: long queues, less frequent routes, fewer trips," the CNR summarizes.

Recall

According to the partisan movement "ATESH", in occupied Crimea, there is not enough fuel even for the military. Ukrainian strikes on oil depots and refineries, as well as the impossibility of transporting fuel across the Kerch Bridge, have created a crisis in Crimea.