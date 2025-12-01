Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed video

$42.190.00
48.890.02
ukenru
06:00 AM • 4396 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 27767 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 41119 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 37037 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 38742 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 36989 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 35698 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 42597 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 33695 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 28325 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
0m/s
97%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"There is constructiveness, we will continue to work": Zelenskyy assessed Ukrainian-American negotiations in FloridaPhotoNovember 30, 09:48 PM • 6466 views
No deadlines for either side: Trump commented on negotiations for a "peace deal"November 30, 10:55 PM • 7112 views
Polish President refused to meet with Orban: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reactedPhotoNovember 30, 11:58 PM • 12183 views
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in VovchanskVideo02:12 AM • 6968 views
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJ02:45 AM • 15603 views
Publications
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December06:00 AM • 4404 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 56460 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 96901 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 78969 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 87132 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Florida
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 56446 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 48573 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 65069 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 84133 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 115404 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
FIFA (video game series)
Heating
IPad Pro

Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

As a result of an explosion in Berdiansk on November 19, 2025, at 22:20 Kyiv time, five Rosgvardia occupiers were eliminated, and four were seriously wounded. Two enemy pickup trucks and a Tigr armored vehicle were also destroyed.

Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed video

As a result of the "rumble" in Berdiansk, the Russians suffered losses - nine invaders, an enemy "Tiger" and two pickup trucks, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported on Monday, showing a video, writes UNN.

Details

According to the GUR, on November 19, 2025, at 10:20 p.m. Kyiv time, Russian invaders gathered at the entrance to temporarily occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia under a propaganda billboard - "their unhurried conversation was interrupted by a powerful explosion."

As a result of a successful operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Resistance Movement to the Russian occupation, the Muscovites suffered losses among personnel and equipment: five invaders from the so-called "Rosgvardia" were destroyed, another four were seriously wounded; two enemy pickup trucks and a "Tiger" armored vehicle were damaged.

- reported the GUR.

As the intelligence agency noted, "the rumble in Berdiansk caused a commotion - ambulances and fire trucks were brought to the site of the destruction of the Russian occupiers."

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated a scheme for selling stolen fuel by "Kadyrovites" near Berdiansk: two explosions occurred30.11.25, 12:31 • 22107 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Berdiansk