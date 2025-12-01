Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed video

As a result of the "rumble" in Berdiansk, the Russians suffered losses - nine invaders, an enemy "Tiger" and two pickup trucks, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported on Monday, showing a video, writes UNN.

Details

According to the GUR, on November 19, 2025, at 10:20 p.m. Kyiv time, Russian invaders gathered at the entrance to temporarily occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia under a propaganda billboard - "their unhurried conversation was interrupted by a powerful explosion."

As a result of a successful operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Resistance Movement to the Russian occupation, the Muscovites suffered losses among personnel and equipment: five invaders from the so-called "Rosgvardia" were destroyed, another four were seriously wounded; two enemy pickup trucks and a "Tiger" armored vehicle were damaged. - reported the GUR.

As the intelligence agency noted, "the rumble in Berdiansk caused a commotion - ambulances and fire trucks were brought to the site of the destruction of the Russian occupiers."

