Occupiers struck a residential building in the Kherson region with a drone; a man was killed there

$44.710.0151.710.15
ukenru
09:35 AM • 1412 views
Two workshops destroyed, four damaged - General Staff confirms results of strike on Russian military-industrial complex plantPhoto
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 4538 views
How to prepare a child for school: psychologist names skills more important than reading and arithmetic
08:45 AM • 6170 views
More than 800 mm of rain fell: deadly floods and landslides hit South KoreaPhotoVideo
06:18 AM • 16234 views
Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region: a foreign vessel was damaged, 4 people injured
05:27 AM • 20506 views
EU is preparing its largest-ever sanctions package against Russia - Kallas
04:33 AM • 18628 views
The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has officially become the deadliest, surpassing the previous toll of 2,299 victims
04:21 AM • 23215 views
Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 36
August 17, 12:57 AM • 14730 views
Iran announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of a U.S. servicemember
August 16, 06:07 PM • 34445 views
"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career
August 16, 03:22 PM • 36031 views
Sandbags removed from the monument to the Duke de Richelieu in OdesaPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
3m/s
36%
743mm
Popular news
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28227 views
Belgium has faced the largest forest fire in the history of recorded observationsAugust 17, 01:15 AM • 7040 views
Russia stole Ukraine’s idea for a marketplace for drones and weaponsAugust 17, 01:36 AM • 12754 views
Ukrainian Vector UAVs will be able to see Russians through fog and clouds thanks to a new radarPhotoAugust 17, 01:56 AM • 11795 views
What is celebrated on August 17 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 17, 04:00 AM • 11275 views
Publications
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 60713 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 60277 views
Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program PhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 15, 02:03 PM • 111238 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front and proposed solutions August 15, 09:31 AM • 94497 views
Alaska that failed to bring peace: what has changed in the year since the Trump-Putin summitAugust 15, 07:20 AM • 86258 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Kim Jong Un
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Israel
South Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideo08:09 AM • 5626 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28363 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 29129 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 58802 views
V of BTS spoke about hearing loss in one earAugust 13, 07:24 AM • 95713 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Cruise missile
Mushrooms
Instagram

Occupiers struck a residential building in the Kherson region with a drone; a man was killed there

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4094 views

During the day on August 15, Russian forces attacked a residential building in Novodmytrivka, Kherson region, with a drone. As a result of the strike, a 49-year-old man was killed.

Occupiers struck a residential building in the Kherson region with a drone; a man was killed there

Russian forces attacked a residential building with a drone in Novodmytrivka of the Bilozerka community in the Kherson region during the day on August 15. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the strike occurred at around 13:50. A 49-year-old man was killed in his own home as a result of the hit.

A 49-year-old man was killed in his own home after an enemy drone hit it

— Prokudin reported.

The Kherson region is regularly subjected to Russian attacks involving drones, artillery, and aircraft. The day before, 31 settlements in the region came under fire, injuring 14 people.

Earlier this week, dozens of strikes on residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure were also recorded in the region. In particular, Russian forces damaged apartment buildings, private homes, shops, cars, and critical infrastructure facilities.

Russians attacked civilian vehicles in the Kherson region, injuring five people15.08.26, 18:03 • 3048 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine