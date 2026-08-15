Occupiers struck a residential building in the Kherson region with a drone; a man was killed there

Russian forces attacked a residential building with a drone in Novodmytrivka of the Bilozerka community in the Kherson region during the day on August 15. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the strike occurred at around 13:50. A 49-year-old man was killed in his own home as a result of the hit.

A 49-year-old man was killed in his own home after an enemy drone hit it — Prokudin reported.

The Kherson region is regularly subjected to Russian attacks involving drones, artillery, and aircraft. The day before, 31 settlements in the region came under fire, injuring 14 people.

Earlier this week, dozens of strikes on residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure were also recorded in the region. In particular, Russian forces damaged apartment buildings, private homes, shops, cars, and critical infrastructure facilities.

Russians attacked civilian vehicles in the Kherson region, injuring five people