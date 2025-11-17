Occupiers shelled Nikopol with artillery: two dead, injured

The Russian army shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with artillery, causing casualties and injuries. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to UNN.

Two people died in Nikopol, which was shelled by the enemy with artillery. The attack claimed the lives of a 76-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man. Condolences to their families and friends - Haivanenko reported.

According to him, one woman was injured in this shelling. She was hospitalized in a moderate condition. Another man was injured as a result of an FPV drone strike. He will receive outpatient treatment.

Damaged high-rise buildings, shops, a barbershop - Haivanenko added.

Russian attack on Dnipro and region: 65-year-old man killed, enterprises and cars damaged