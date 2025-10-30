Occupying courts sentenced three Ukrainian marines to 21-23 years in prison, accusing them of "crimes" during the defense of Mariupol, despite the absence of independent evidence and lawyers. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, writes UNN.

Occupying courts are increasingly handing down sentences to Ukrainian defenders, convicting them of fabricated "crimes." Thus, three Ukrainian servicemen of the 36th separate marine brigade were accused of allegedly "attempted murder of civilians and shelling of civilian infrastructure in the "DPR." - the report says.

In 2022, three defenders defended Mariupol, located on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant. According to the occupiers, Ukrainian servicemen carried out "repeated shelling of residential buildings and outbuildings." Of course, there was no independent examination, nor the participation of independent lawyers and an evidence base that could confirm the charges.

By the verdict of the pseudo-court, two defenders were sentenced to 21 years in prison, and one to 23 years. The defenders of Mariupol will be sent to a strict regime correctional colony. ㅤ

All sentences against the defenders of Mariupol are handed down with one goal – to discredit Ukrainian defenders and accuse them of destroying the city, distorting reality. It was the Russian military that invaded Ukraine in 2022 and completely blockaded Mariupol - the post says.

For almost three months, city residents had no water, food, medicine, and were unable to evacuate. Russian occupiers constantly shelled the city, destroying not only critical infrastructure facilities, but also thousands of residential buildings, hospitals, and schools where peaceful Mariupol residents were hiding.

According to preliminary estimates, at least more than 22 thousand civilians died, a large number of them children. The deliberate destruction of the city is a war crime that must be recognized by the entire world community.

In Russia, Yana Suvorova, the administrator of the Telegram channel "Melitopol is Ukraine," was sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony