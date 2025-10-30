$42.080.01
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
10:37 AM • 10518 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
10:10 AM • 10461 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
08:17 AM • 14610 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy
08:02 AM • 17563 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM • 14829 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
06:13 AM • 19600 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 27494 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 44610 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 44917 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Occupiers sentenced three defenders of Mariupol to over 20 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1710 views

Occupying courts sentenced three Ukrainian marines to 21-23 years in prison for alleged "crimes" during the defense of Mariupol. The defenders will be sent to a strict regime correctional colony, despite the lack of evidence and lawyers.

Occupiers sentenced three defenders of Mariupol to over 20 years in prison

Occupying courts sentenced three Ukrainian marines to 21-23 years in prison, accusing them of "crimes" during the defense of Mariupol, despite the absence of independent evidence and lawyers. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, writes UNN.

Occupying courts are increasingly handing down sentences to Ukrainian defenders, convicting them of fabricated "crimes." Thus, three Ukrainian servicemen of the 36th separate marine brigade were accused of allegedly "attempted murder of civilians and shelling of civilian infrastructure in the "DPR."

- the report says.

In 2022, three defenders defended Mariupol, located on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant. According to the occupiers, Ukrainian servicemen carried out "repeated shelling of residential buildings and outbuildings." Of course, there was no independent examination, nor the participation of independent lawyers and an evidence base that could confirm the charges.

By the verdict of the pseudo-court, two defenders were sentenced to 21 years in prison, and one to 23 years. The defenders of Mariupol will be sent to a strict regime correctional colony. ㅤ

All sentences against the defenders of Mariupol are handed down with one goal – to discredit Ukrainian defenders and accuse them of destroying the city, distorting reality. It was the Russian military that invaded Ukraine in 2022 and completely blockaded Mariupol

- the post says.

For almost three months, city residents had no water, food, medicine, and were unable to evacuate. Russian occupiers constantly shelled the city, destroying not only critical infrastructure facilities, but also thousands of residential buildings, hospitals, and schools where peaceful Mariupol residents were hiding.

According to preliminary estimates, at least more than 22 thousand civilians died, a large number of them children. The deliberate destruction of the city is a war crime that must be recognized by the entire world community.

Olga Rozgon

