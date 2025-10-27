$41.900.00
October 26, 06:56 PM
Electricity consumption restrictions: who will be without power on October 27
October 26, 03:25 PM
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
October 26, 10:21 AM
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 09:07 AM
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
October 26, 08:50 AM
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
Occupiers plan to build new prisons in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region for repression - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1840 views

In the Kherson region, the occupiers plan to restore and build new correctional facilities. This is aimed at creating a network of detention centers for civilians and military deserters.

Occupiers plan to build new prisons in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region for repression - CNS

The so-called "governor" of the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, met with the head of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, Arkady Gostev. The agenda included the restoration and construction of new correctional facilities in the occupied territory, UNN reports with reference to a statement from the Center for National Resistance (CNR).

Details

According to CNR sources, the Russians have already identified several locations for new prisons – mainly based on old pre-trial detention centers or industrial buildings.

The goal is not "law and order," but the creation of a network of detention facilities for civilians suspected of "disloyalty" and their own military deserters.

- the statement says.

The CNR notes that, in fact, Russia is preparing a new system of repression – "another link in the occupation apparatus of terror in the Kherson region."

Recall

The FSB of the Russian Federation is organizing explosions in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas to blame Ukraine.

Putin decided to revive Siberia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS18.10.25, 01:01 • 4296 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kherson Oblast