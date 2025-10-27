The so-called "governor" of the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, met with the head of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, Arkady Gostev. The agenda included the restoration and construction of new correctional facilities in the occupied territory, UNN reports with reference to a statement from the Center for National Resistance (CNR).

Details

According to CNR sources, the Russians have already identified several locations for new prisons – mainly based on old pre-trial detention centers or industrial buildings.

The goal is not "law and order," but the creation of a network of detention facilities for civilians suspected of "disloyalty" and their own military deserters. - the statement says.

The CNR notes that, in fact, Russia is preparing a new system of repression – "another link in the occupation apparatus of terror in the Kherson region."

Recall

The FSB of the Russian Federation is organizing explosions in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas to blame Ukraine.

Putin decided to revive Siberia in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS