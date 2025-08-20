Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNS

In temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians have launched a new wave of filtration under the guise of "checking migration legislation." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Security forces are combing through dormitories, garden cooperatives, and residential areas, searching for the "unreliable." - the post says.

It is noted that the gauleiter of Sevastopol, Razvozhaev, "reported" that 730 objects were searched in just one district.

Recall,

Russia intensified filtration measures against Ukrainians, restricting their movement from the temporarily occupied territories. Now, even deleting information from phones can be a reason for denial of entry to the Russian Federation.

Trump: Return of Crimea and Ukraine's NATO membership are impossible