Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNS

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
August 19, 12:26 PM • 52580 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 86930 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 81324 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 79525 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 49886 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 34045 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 98229 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 73638 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 86773 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103944 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1m/s
74%
748mm
Popular news
Fico stated the necessity of territorial changes to end Russia's war in UkraineAugust 19, 03:19 PM • 7632 views
USA deported first Ukrainian refugeesAugust 19, 03:55 PM • 11390 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 15278 views
Poland explained the absence of its representative at the meeting in WashingtonAugust 19, 05:32 PM • 10288 views
Unique relocation: a church building weighing over 600 tons travels kilometers in Sweden06:35 PM • 4490 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 86930 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 81324 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 79525 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 67039 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 49886 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Emmanuel Macron
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 15299 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 53021 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 115887 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 68008 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 123882 views
Actual
Elections
Instagram
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
World War II

Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

In temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians have launched a new wave of filtration measures. Security forces are searching dormitories and residential areas, looking for "unreliable" individuals.

Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNS

In temporarily occupied Crimea, Russians have launched a new wave of filtration under the guise of "checking migration legislation." This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Security forces are combing through dormitories, garden cooperatives, and residential areas, searching for the "unreliable."

- the post says.

It is noted that the gauleiter of Sevastopol, Razvozhaev, "reported" that 730 objects were searched in just one district.

Recall,

Russia intensified filtration measures against Ukrainians, restricting their movement from the temporarily occupied territories. Now, even deleting information from phones can be a reason for denial of entry to the Russian Federation.

Trump: Return of Crimea and Ukraine's NATO membership are impossible19.08.25, 16:33 • 2876 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
Crimea
Ukraine
Sevastopol