Occupiers in TOT threaten criminal prosecution for using "ownerless property" - CNS

Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
June 19, 05:11 PM • 17467 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 57898 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 72345 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 72105 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 79077 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 151285 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 69659 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 147028 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 229398 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 94479 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Publications
Exclusives
Mudryk received a positive result in doping sample "B" - Media
A man died while at the TCC in Stryi: an investigation has been launched
The death of 7-year-old Solomiya Tarasyuk in Odesa has been classified as murder by the police, and an investigation has been launched
Israel struck an underground bunker where Iran's supreme leader Khamenei might be hiding - Clash Report
Night attack on Ukraine: consequences of strikes on Odesa and Kharkiv shown online
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному році
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Ihor Terekhov
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Odesa
Tehran
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal
Tinder launches new Double Date feature
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Mikoyan MiG-29

Occupiers in TOT threaten criminal prosecution for using "ownerless property" - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Russians in TOT have declared Ukrainian property "ownerless" and threaten criminal prosecution for its use without permission. Even relatives can be punished for "self-seizure".

Occupiers in TOT threaten criminal prosecution for using "ownerless property" - CNS

Invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) are threatening criminal liability for the use of "ownerless property". This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that after the occupation, the Russians "legalized" the seizure of housing belonging to Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homes.

They declared all property not re-registered according to the invaders' laws as "ownerless". And now they are also threatening criminal liability to those who live in it without "permission",

- the CNR points out.

They clarified that if the owners have left the TOT, and relatives remain in the apartment, they can be prosecuted for "unauthorized occupation".

Recall

The Russians in the TOT have organized another scheme of robbery - through so-called "mobile legal teams". They "help" people formalize documents according to Russian norms.

Occupiers leave residents of TOT without communication under the pretext of "security" - CNS

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
