Occupiers in TOT threaten criminal prosecution for using "ownerless property" - CNS

Invaders in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) are threatening criminal liability for the use of "ownerless property". This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that after the occupation, the Russians "legalized" the seizure of housing belonging to Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homes.

They declared all property not re-registered according to the invaders' laws as "ownerless". And now they are also threatening criminal liability to those who live in it without "permission", - the CNR points out.

They clarified that if the owners have left the TOT, and relatives remain in the apartment, they can be prosecuted for "unauthorized occupation".

Recall

The Russians in the TOT have organized another scheme of robbery - through so-called "mobile legal teams". They "help" people formalize documents according to Russian norms.

Occupiers leave residents of TOT without communication under the pretext of “security” - CNS