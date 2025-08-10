Occupiers attacked an apartment building in Kherson region with drones

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
08:18 AM • 7566 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 44830 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 126117 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 97930 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 272025 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 154812 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 332196 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 304381 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 106944 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 149614 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.4m/s
33%
755mm
Popular news
Drones attacked Russia's Saratov region: an oil refinery is likely burning, there is one fatalityVideoAugust 10, 01:48 AM • 8344 views
Kremlin hinted at Alaska's historical proximity to Russia before Trump-Putin meeting - ISWAugust 10, 02:33 AM • 20438 views
Ukraine to be covered by variable cloudiness: where to expect hail and squallsPhotoAugust 10, 03:58 AM • 3922 views
Starmer and Macron to "stay in close contact" ahead of Trump-Putin meetingAugust 10, 04:17 AM • 5382 views
Thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's Gaza planPhotoAugust 10, 04:40 AM • 34926 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 332196 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 211426 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 304381 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 312858 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 216979 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Alaska
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 52878 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 126117 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 312858 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 227467 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 236817 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Bild
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Financial Times
The Guardian

Occupiers attacked an apartment building in Kherson region with drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

Russian military struck a residential building in the village of Dudchany, Kherson region. The facade, roof, and windows were damaged.

Occupiers attacked an apartment building in Kherson region with drones

Russian military struck a residential building in the village of Dudchany, Mylivka community, Kherson region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson OVA.

Details

The strikes hit an apartment building. The facade and roof were damaged, and windows were blown out.

- the agency reports in a post about the circumstances of the incident.

Recall

The Russian military re-attacked a shuttle bus in the suburbs of Kherson, injuring three police officers.

The patrol police showed the first minutes after arriving to help the victims of the Russian strike on a shuttle bus in the suburbs of Kherson.

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Kherson Oblast
Kherson