Occupiers attacked an apartment building in Kherson region with drones
Russian military struck a residential building in the village of Dudchany, Kherson region. The facade, roof, and windows were damaged.
Russian military struck a residential building in the village of Dudchany, Mylivka community, Kherson region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kherson OVA.
Details
The strikes hit an apartment building. The facade and roof were damaged, and windows were blown out.
Recall
The Russian military re-attacked a shuttle bus in the suburbs of Kherson, injuring three police officers.
The patrol police showed the first minutes after arriving to help the victims of the Russian strike on a shuttle bus in the suburbs of Kherson.