Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 07:00 AM
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
November 16, 05:50 AM
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
Occupiers attacked a car in Kherson: three people sustained mine-blast injuries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

On October 16, the invaders attacked a car with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Three people sustained mine-blast injuries and contusion.

Occupiers attacked a car in Kherson: three people sustained mine-blast injuries

On the afternoon of October 16, the invaders attacked a car in the Dnipro district of Kherson with a drone. Three people were wounded with mine-explosive injuries and contusions.

UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kherson City Military Administration.

Details

Today, around 1:00 PM, an enemy drone attacked a car in the Dnipro district of Kherson. Three people were injured.

Initially, it was known that a 57-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were wounded and hospitalized with contusions, explosive and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds.

Later, the number of victims increased. It became known that a 51-year-old man, who sustained a mine-explosive injury and contusion, sought medical attention himself, and doctors are currently conducting further examinations.

Recall

Russian troops launched an assault near the Antonivka railway bridge and actively shelled Kherson, causing deaths, injuries, and destruction. The enemy also launched an air strike with 40 unguided missiles on Odrado-Kamyanka.

Russian drones attacked a car and a minivan in Sumy region: there is an injured person01.11.25, 20:04 • 4408 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Kherson