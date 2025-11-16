Occupiers attacked a car in Kherson: three people sustained mine-blast injuries

On the afternoon of October 16, the invaders attacked a car in the Dnipro district of Kherson with a drone. Three people were wounded with mine-explosive injuries and contusions.

UNN reports with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kherson City Military Administration.

Today, around 1:00 PM, an enemy drone attacked a car in the Dnipro district of Kherson. Three people were injured.

Initially, it was known that a 57-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were wounded and hospitalized with contusions, explosive and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds.

Later, the number of victims increased. It became known that a 51-year-old man, who sustained a mine-explosive injury and contusion, sought medical attention himself, and doctors are currently conducting further examinations.

Russian troops launched an assault near the Antonivka railway bridge and actively shelled Kherson, causing deaths, injuries, and destruction. The enemy also launched an air strike with 40 unguided missiles on Odrado-Kamyanka.

