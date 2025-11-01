Russian drones attacked a car and a minivan in Sumy region: there is an injured person

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
02:21 PM • 13752 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
02:06 PM • 23630 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 32282 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 53362 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 50593 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 38471 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 52204 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 42853 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37149 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36564 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Everyone who holds our positions at the front, thereby preserves our entire state: Zelenskyy honored servicemen with state awardsVideoNovember 1, 09:51 AM • 4522 views
New Moldovan government led by Alexandru Munteanu sworn in November 1, 11:02 AM • 16291 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideo01:37 PM • 13333 views
Zelenskyy announced new winter support: direct aid, free travel, and check-ups01:47 PM • 4938 views
It's not scary: "Madyar" announced blackouts in Russia03:47 PM • 5896 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 53333 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 50571 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 67235 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 63170 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 55146 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Vitaliy Kim
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Mykolaiv
Pokrovsk
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideo01:37 PM • 13446 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 32260 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 67235 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 42577 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 51031 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Film

Russian drones attacked a car and a minivan in Sumy region: there is an injured person

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

In Sumy region, Russian drones attacked civilian transport, injuring a 29-year-old man in a car. A drone also hit a minivan, which caught fire, but the driver managed to leave the vehicle.

Russian drones attacked a car and a minivan in Sumy region: there is an injured person

In the Sumy region, Russian drones again attacked civilian transport - a car and a minibus, one person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Hryhorov, in the Seredyno-Buda community, a 29-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy drone hitting a car. Medics are providing assistance.

In addition, in the Mykolaiv rural community, a Russian drone hit a minibus.

Only the driver was inside - he managed to leave the vehicle before the impact. The minibus caught fire from the impact. There were no casualties or injuries 

- added Hryhorov.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the carrier is temporarily suspending traffic in the direction of this Mykolaiv community.

Sumy partially de-energized after enemy attack, hospitals and emergency services have power - OVA01.11.25, 18:30 • 2948 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast