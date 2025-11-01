Russian drones attacked a car and a minivan in Sumy region: there is an injured person

In the Sumy region, Russian drones again attacked civilian transport - a car and a minibus, one person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Hryhorov, in the Seredyno-Buda community, a 29-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy drone hitting a car. Medics are providing assistance.

In addition, in the Mykolaiv rural community, a Russian drone hit a minibus.

Only the driver was inside - he managed to leave the vehicle before the impact. The minibus caught fire from the impact. There were no casualties or injuries - added Hryhorov.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the carrier is temporarily suspending traffic in the direction of this Mykolaiv community.

Sumy partially de-energized after enemy attack, hospitals and emergency services have power - OVA