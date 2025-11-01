Russian drones attacked a car and a minivan in Sumy region: there is an injured person
Kyiv • UNN
In Sumy region, Russian drones attacked civilian transport, injuring a 29-year-old man in a car. A drone also hit a minivan, which caught fire, but the driver managed to leave the vehicle.
In the Sumy region, Russian drones again attacked civilian transport - a car and a minibus, one person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to Hryhorov, in the Seredyno-Buda community, a 29-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy drone hitting a car. Medics are providing assistance.
In addition, in the Mykolaiv rural community, a Russian drone hit a minibus.
Only the driver was inside - he managed to leave the vehicle before the impact. The minibus caught fire from the impact. There were no casualties or injuries
According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the carrier is temporarily suspending traffic in the direction of this Mykolaiv community.
