Occupiers are massively issuing summonses at Zaporizhzhia checkpoints, preparing for a new conscription - CNS

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
September 17, 07:21 PM • 19932 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 28862 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 24678 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 24709 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 29497 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 37599 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 40861 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 39867 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 111724 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 128152 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
4m/s
89%
750mm
Popular news
Drone strike on a gas station in Poltava region: the number of injured increasedPhotoSeptember 17, 08:59 PM • 5544 views
Drunk driving accident in Ternopil involving a TCC employee: management "condemns any illegal actions"September 17, 11:12 PM • 4320 views
Druha Rika frontman Valeriy Kharchyshyn revealed the truth about his relationship with Yanina SokolovaPhoto12:07 AM • 7888 views
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal Affairs01:05 AM • 6768 views
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against Russia02:08 AM • 8972 views
Publications
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 19911 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 29639 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 60843 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 111711 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 128139 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Marco Rubio
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 14173 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 15092 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 14240 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 44069 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 48677 views
Actual
Facebook
Diia (service)
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Occupiers are massively issuing summonses at Zaporizhzhia checkpoints, preparing for a new conscription - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, an increase in the rate of issuing summonses to the Russian armed forces at checkpoints is being recorded. In Zaporizhzhia, men aged 18-30 are massively handed summonses, forcing them to undergo medical examinations.

Occupiers are massively issuing summonses at Zaporizhzhia checkpoints, preparing for a new conscription - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), there is an increase in the rate of issuing summonses to the Russian armed forces at checkpoints. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers are preparing another conscription of Ukrainians in the TOT. Thus, in Zaporizhzhia, men aged 18-30 are massively handed summonses directly at checkpoints, forced to undergo medical examinations.

Those fit for service will be taken to serve in the fall

- the message says.

The CNR indicates that the illegal involvement of Ukrainians in the Russian army is a war crime, and then conscripts are forced to sign contracts and thrown to the front against their own country.

Recall

The Kremlin plans to form 10 new divisions by the end of 2025, so Ukraine has no other choice but to continue mobilization and improve combat training, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Russians conduct propaganda "courage lessons" for children in occupied territories - CNS13.09.25, 04:10 • 6869 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine