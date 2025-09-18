Occupiers are massively issuing summonses at Zaporizhzhia checkpoints, preparing for a new conscription - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), there is an increase in the rate of issuing summonses to the Russian armed forces at checkpoints. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

It is noted that the occupiers are preparing another conscription of Ukrainians in the TOT. Thus, in Zaporizhzhia, men aged 18-30 are massively handed summonses directly at checkpoints, forced to undergo medical examinations.

Those fit for service will be taken to serve in the fall - the message says.

The CNR indicates that the illegal involvement of Ukrainians in the Russian army is a war crime, and then conscripts are forced to sign contracts and thrown to the front against their own country.

The Kremlin plans to form 10 new divisions by the end of 2025, so Ukraine has no other choice but to continue mobilization and improve combat training, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

