Occupiers are actively exporting fuel from Mariupol: what is known about the change in Russian logistical priorities

Russian occupiers are again "pumping" fuel from occupied Mariupol. According to Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, this is further evidence of the activation of the occupiers' military logistics and a return to the large-scale use of port tanks for fuel storage, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, two freight trains departed from the occupied Mariupol port towards Donetsk - 10 wagons/half-wagons each, as well as more than 20 railway tanks with fuel. As Petro Andryushchenko notes, an analysis of recent movements indicates a change in the priorities of Russian logistics in Donbas.

The Russians have again begun to actively use tanks in the port to accumulate large volumes of fuel, intended primarily to supply the front. - emphasized the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation.

According to him, such a supply scheme indicates an increased role of Mariupol as a logistics hub for the occupation forces. The city, which after massive destruction was turned into a closed zone for civilians, is increasingly becoming a rear base for Russian operations in the south and east of Ukraine.

Experts suggest that the concentration of fuel in the frontline regions is related to the occupiers' preparation for new offensive actions, as fuel tanks arriving in Donetsk can ensure the continuous operation of military equipment.

Recall

The occupiers are using the Mariupol Illich Iron and Steel Works as a military base, setting up ammunition depots and barracks. The enterprise also serves as a source of scrap metal, which is exported to the Russian Federation.