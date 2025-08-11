Occupiers are actively exporting fuel from Mariupol: what is known about the change in Russian logistical priorities

$41.390.07
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions
06:00 AM • 46321 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17
05:15 AM • 51629 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 46221 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
August 9, 02:11 PM • 99829 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 179899 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend
August 9, 06:10 AM • 125129 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 291944 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 163150 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 370828 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed
752mm
Shakhtar received a stunning offer for Kevin: how much does the Brazilian winger cost?
August 11, 12:54 AM • 27668 views
"This would be the best solution": Polish Deputy Prime Minister - on inviting Zelenskyy to Trump's meeting with Putin
August 11, 01:27 AM • 25593 views
"Deadlock" for both or Putin's diplomatic victory: FT experts on the meeting of US and Russian leaders in Alaska
August 11, 01:59 AM • 8842 views
Trump will act from a position of peace through strength in negotiations with Putin - Markarova
03:04 AM • 29812 views
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYT
06:46 AM • 40727 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions
07:41 AM • 24027 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 46318 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
05:15 AM • 51626 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed
August 8, 02:38 PM • 370826 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy Kuzminyh
August 8, 02:30 PM • 245984 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ilham Aliyev
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
United States
White House
Mariupol
Europe
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak
August 9, 03:20 PM • 71788 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend
August 9, 01:49 PM • 179899 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet
August 8, 11:15 AM • 338959 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
August 7, 11:02 AM • 242619 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas
August 6, 10:39 AM • 251319 views
The Guardian
Facebook
Eurofighter Typhoon
The New York Times
Brent Crude

Occupiers are actively exporting fuel from Mariupol: what is known about the change in Russian logistical priorities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Russian occupiers are again actively using the Mariupol port to export fuel. This indicates a change in logistics priorities and preparation for offensive actions.

Occupiers are actively exporting fuel from Mariupol: what is known about the change in Russian logistical priorities

Russian occupiers are again "pumping" fuel from occupied Mariupol. According to Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, this is further evidence of the activation of the occupiers' military logistics and a return to the large-scale use of port tanks for fuel storage, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, two freight trains departed from the occupied Mariupol port towards Donetsk - 10 wagons/half-wagons each, as well as more than 20 railway tanks with fuel. As Petro Andryushchenko notes, an analysis of recent movements indicates a change in the priorities of Russian logistics in Donbas.

The Russians have again begun to actively use tanks in the port to accumulate large volumes of fuel, intended primarily to supply the front.

- emphasized the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation.

According to him, such a supply scheme indicates an increased role of Mariupol as a logistics hub for the occupation forces. The city, which after massive destruction was turned into a closed zone for civilians, is increasingly becoming a rear base for Russian operations in the south and east of Ukraine.

Experts suggest that the concentration of fuel in the frontline regions is related to the occupiers' preparation for new offensive actions, as fuel tanks arriving in Donetsk can ensure the continuous operation of military equipment.

Recall

The occupiers are using the Mariupol Illich Iron and Steel Works as a military base, setting up ammunition depots and barracks. The enterprise also serves as a source of scrap metal, which is exported to the Russian Federation.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Mariupol
Donetsk