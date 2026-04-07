The air defense system of temporarily occupied Crimea is experiencing its worst period since the beginning of the full-scale war. This was reported by the partisan movement "ATESH" with reference to its agent from the air defense units of the Russian Aerospace Forces, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that a series of precise strikes are systematically knocking out S-400 and "Pantsir" divisions - and the occupiers simply do not have time to recover.

The units covering the sky over the peninsula from Dzhankoy to Yevpatoria and Chornomorske were primarily hit. The positions we occupied a month ago no longer exist. They are simply gone - burned or abandoned - the report says.

According to the agent, the command is patching holes with any available means: people without proper military training, including employees of local occupation administrations, are being forced into mobile air defense groups.

"They brought us people who used to sit in offices. They say: learn on the go," the agent adds.

Recall

The unmanned systems forces attacked a Russian Kalibr carrier in Novorossiysk and a drilling platform. Despite the air defense work, enemy targets were hit.

The GUR special unit "Ghosts" massively destroys Russian air defense in Crimea