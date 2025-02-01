ukenru
02:39 PM • 36165 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 72253 views

Exclusive
09:54 AM • 103595 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106878 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125184 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 102643 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130763 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103609 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113342 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 97625 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 25503 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113651 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 31385 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108106 views
02:39 PM • 36165 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125184 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130763 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 163449 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153469 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 5187 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11686 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108106 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113651 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138870 views
Occupied Donetsk region is drowning in garbage due to the failure of the recycling system - CNS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30551 views

The situation with waste disposal in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region has deteriorated critically. The occupiers do not support the system and have mobilized utility workers into their army.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, the situation with municipal solid waste disposal has deteriorated critically. For years, the enemy has not maintained the system's efficiency and mobilized industry workers into its army. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

The CSC reported that the Russian occupation administration did not ensure the normal functioning of the waste collection and recycling system at all, and this caused growing discontent among local residents.

The reasons for the catastrophic situation with municipal solid waste are obvious: over the years of occupation, the waste disposal system has failed due to the complete lack of proper maintenance. The enemy has not only failed to maintain its normal operation, but now completely ignores the problems that have arisen in this area

- CNS writes.

According to the CNS, the complete absence of separate waste collection, lack of specialized recycling facilities, and chaotic accumulation of waste have led to a critical deterioration in the situation with waste management in the TOT.

The situation is further complicated by an acute shortage of personnel in public utilities, as a significant number of RAF employees were forcibly mobilized into their criminal army

- the CNS said in a statement.

The CNS recalled that the Russian invaders are deliberately provoking an environmental disaster and at the same time depriving the region of workers through forced mobilization into their criminal army. This is a direct violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

Recall

On the temporarily occupied territories , they began to forcibly confiscate the housing of Ukrainians who left the TOT for the territory controlled by Ukraine. 

Occupants changed the rules for paying pensions in the TOT from 202530.01.25, 04:21 • 105279 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War

