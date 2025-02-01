In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast, the situation with municipal solid waste disposal has deteriorated critically. For years, the enemy has not maintained the system's efficiency and mobilized industry workers into its army. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

The CSC reported that the Russian occupation administration did not ensure the normal functioning of the waste collection and recycling system at all, and this caused growing discontent among local residents.

The reasons for the catastrophic situation with municipal solid waste are obvious: over the years of occupation, the waste disposal system has failed due to the complete lack of proper maintenance. The enemy has not only failed to maintain its normal operation, but now completely ignores the problems that have arisen in this area - CNS writes.

According to the CNS, the complete absence of separate waste collection, lack of specialized recycling facilities, and chaotic accumulation of waste have led to a critical deterioration in the situation with waste management in the TOT.

The situation is further complicated by an acute shortage of personnel in public utilities, as a significant number of RAF employees were forcibly mobilized into their criminal army - the CNS said in a statement.

The CNS recalled that the Russian invaders are deliberately provoking an environmental disaster and at the same time depriving the region of workers through forced mobilization into their criminal army. This is a direct violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

Recall

On the temporarily occupied territories , they began to forcibly confiscate the housing of Ukrainians who left the TOT for the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Occupants changed the rules for paying pensions in the TOT from 2025