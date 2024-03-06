Occupation forces detain 10 Crimean Tatars after searches in occupied Crimea

Occupation security forces searched 10 houses of Crimean Tatars in different parts of Crimea, detaining ten people. This was reported by the Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, UNN reports.

Occupation forces searched 10 houses of Crimean Tatars in Bakhchisarai, Dzhankoy and Dzhankoy district of the occupied Crimea.

After that, ten people were detained, including Remzi Kurtnezirov, Nariman Ametov, Enver Khalilayev, Arsen Kashka, Ali Mamutov, Vakhid Mustafayev, Mustafa Abduramanov, Memet Lyumanov, Aziz Azizov and Rustem Osmanov.

According to preliminary information from the lawyers, all the detainees are illegally charged with "article" 205.5 of the Criminal Code (organization of a terrorist organization and participation in the activities of such an organization).

The occupation 'court' imposed a pre-trial restraint on Crimean Solidarity journalist Rustem Osmanov and detainees from Bakhchisarai, Memet Lumanov, Aziz Azizov, Rustem Osmanov and Mustafa Abduramanov. "The 'court' ordered their illegal arrest until May 4, 2024.

According to the lawyer Edem Semedlyayev, the detainees do not agree with the preventive measure of the "court", so they plan to appeal it.

Currently, the Crimean Tatars are being held in the occupation SIZO-2 in Simferopol during the so-called "investigation".