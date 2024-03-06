$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17246 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 55769 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42818 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 211404 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 190306 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176496 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221452 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249336 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155154 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371645 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Occupation forces detain 10 Crimean Tatars after searches in occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30716 views

russian occupation security forces detained 10 Crimean Tatars after searching their homes in different parts of Crimea.

Occupation forces detain 10 Crimean Tatars after searches in occupied Crimea

Occupation security forces searched 10 houses of Crimean Tatars in different parts of Crimea, detaining ten people. This was reported by the Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, UNN reports.

Details

Occupation forces searched 10 houses of Crimean Tatars in Bakhchisarai, Dzhankoy and Dzhankoy district of the occupied Crimea.

After that, ten people were detained, including Remzi Kurtnezirov, Nariman Ametov, Enver Khalilayev, Arsen Kashka, Ali Mamutov, Vakhid Mustafayev, Mustafa Abduramanov, Memet Lyumanov, Aziz Azizov and Rustem Osmanov.

According to preliminary information from the lawyers, all the detainees are illegally charged with "article" 205.5 of the Criminal Code (organization of a terrorist organization and participation in the activities of such an organization).

The occupation 'court' imposed a pre-trial restraint on Crimean Solidarity journalist Rustem Osmanov and detainees from Bakhchisarai, Memet Lumanov, Aziz Azizov, Rustem Osmanov and Mustafa Abduramanov. "The 'court' ordered their illegal arrest until May 4, 2024.

According to the lawyer Edem Semedlyayev, the detainees do not agree with the preventive measure of the "court", so they plan to appeal it.

Add

Currently, the Crimean Tatars are being held in the occupation SIZO-2 in Simferopol during the so-called "investigation".

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
