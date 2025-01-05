In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, terrorists carried out a cynical action during the New Year holidays aimed at attracting children to their repressive structures. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Representatives of the enemy army visited orphanages, promoting the imperial narratives of the terrorist country.

Thus, young people were encouraged to choose a career in russian law enforcement agencies, in particular, to enter educational institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The occupiers used information pressure tactics, spreading ideas that justify violence and control over the population. Such actions are part of a broader campaign aimed at fostering loyalty to the Russian regime among the younger generation, despite the fact that this grossly violates children's rights and international norms.

Ukraine continues to collect evidence of these crimes to ensure that those involved are held accountable in the future.

