Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Occupants shelled Sumy region 91 times: two residents were wounded

Occupants shelled Sumy region 91 times: two residents were wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21060 views

During the day, enemy forces fired 91 times at the border areas of Sumy region. As a result of the attacks, two civilians were injured and infrastructure in 15 communities was damaged.

During the day, the enemy forces fired 91 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, injuring two residents. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Numerous communities were targeted, including Yunakivska, Miropilska, Sumska, Velykopysarivska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Bilopilska, Shalyhinska, Sveska, Berezivska, Novoslobidska, Putivlska, Yampilska and Seredyno-Budska.

Situation in the communities

Khotynska: 1 explosion from a UAV strike, 2 explosions from mortar fire.

Yunakivska: 2 explosions from a KAB strike, 1 explosion from a kamikaze drone.

Myropilska: 2 explosions from an FPV drone strike.

Bilopilska: 2 explosions caused by the dropping of explosive devices from UAVs.

Sumy: 2 explosions from MLRS shelling, injuring two civilians.

Krasnopilska: 8 explosions from mortar shelling, 10 explosions from artillery shelling, 12 explosions from tank shelling, 4 explosions from FPV drone attack, 12 explosions from UAV explosive device drops.

Esmanska: 1 explosion caused by UAVs dropping explosive devices, 2 explosions caused by artillery fire.

Shalyhinska: 5 explosions from an FPV drone strike, 1 explosion from a kamikaze drone, 77 explosions from MLRS fire.

Velykopysarivska: 6 explosions from an FPV drone strike, 4 explosions from artillery shelling, 4 explosions from mortar shelling, 7 explosions from a kamikaze drone strike, 15 explosions from UAV explosive device drops.

Seredina-Budska: 10 explosions from an FPV kamikaze drone strike, 1 explosion from an FPV drone, 4 explosions from artillery fire.

Berezovskaya: 3 explosions from a KAB strike.

Yampolskaya: 1 explosion from the launch of the KAB.

Novoslobidska: 1 explosion from the launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle, 1 explosion from an FPV drone, 1 explosion from a kamikaze drone.

Putivl'ske: 2 explosions from mortar shelling.

Sveska: 4 explosions from a UAV strike, 5 explosions from mortar fire.

76 attacks in Sumy region: occupants wound a civilian07.09.24, 23:00 • 55061 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

