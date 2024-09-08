Occupants shelled Sumy region 91 times: two residents were wounded

During the day, the enemy forces fired 91 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, injuring two residents. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Numerous communities were targeted, including Yunakivska, Miropilska, Sumska, Velykopysarivska, Khotynska, Krasnopilska, Esmanska, Bilopilska, Shalyhinska, Sveska, Berezivska, Novoslobidska, Putivlska, Yampilska and Seredyno-Budska.

Situation in the communities

Khotynska: 1 explosion from a UAV strike, 2 explosions from mortar fire.

Yunakivska: 2 explosions from a KAB strike, 1 explosion from a kamikaze drone.

Myropilska: 2 explosions from an FPV drone strike.

Bilopilska: 2 explosions caused by the dropping of explosive devices from UAVs.

Sumy: 2 explosions from MLRS shelling, injuring two civilians.

Krasnopilska: 8 explosions from mortar shelling, 10 explosions from artillery shelling, 12 explosions from tank shelling, 4 explosions from FPV drone attack, 12 explosions from UAV explosive device drops.

Esmanska: 1 explosion caused by UAVs dropping explosive devices, 2 explosions caused by artillery fire.

Shalyhinska: 5 explosions from an FPV drone strike, 1 explosion from a kamikaze drone, 77 explosions from MLRS fire.

Velykopysarivska: 6 explosions from an FPV drone strike, 4 explosions from artillery shelling, 4 explosions from mortar shelling, 7 explosions from a kamikaze drone strike, 15 explosions from UAV explosive device drops.

Seredina-Budska: 10 explosions from an FPV kamikaze drone strike, 1 explosion from an FPV drone, 4 explosions from artillery fire.

Berezovskaya: 3 explosions from a KAB strike.

Yampolskaya: 1 explosion from the launch of the KAB.

Novoslobidska: 1 explosion from the launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle, 1 explosion from an FPV drone, 1 explosion from a kamikaze drone.

Putivl'ske: 2 explosions from mortar shelling.

Sveska: 4 explosions from a UAV strike, 5 explosions from mortar fire.

76 attacks in Sumy region: occupants wound a civilian