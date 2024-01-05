Occupants plan mass mobilization to TOT immediately after elections

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians plan to hold a mass mobilization after the election of President Putin. Even 17-year-old children will be registered for military service. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Commissariat Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

In the occupied territories, racists are planning a mass mobilization immediately after the so-called elections. According to the occupiers' plans, the mobilized will become a resource for the so-called meat assaults. And it is also interesting that they started with 17-year-old Ukrainian children. That is, all of them "under the pencil." - Malashko said.

Details

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, local "military commissars" in the TOT have already received an order to register all 17-year-olds for military service starting in March 2024.

Malashko also noted that in Melitopol, the invaders have intensified raids in high-rise buildings, looking for people with a pro-Ukrainian position. In addition, the occupiers continue to conduct propaganda activities among schoolchildren and students.

In particular, the occupiers organized a trip to Russia for students of the Berdiansk Orthodox Gymnasium. The children went to an event called the "Patriarchal Christmas Tree" held in the Kremlin.

The occupier is forcing Ukrainians to engage in collaboration - Vereshchuk