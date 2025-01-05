According to the wording in of the so-called register of controlled persons, it includes foreigners and stateless persons. The conditions are known: Ukrainians will have to either leave or obtain a “legal basis for residence”.

Written by UNN with reference to Center for National Resistance.

On February 5, the occupiers launched the so-called “register of controlled persons” for Ukrainians who refused to use Russian waste paper. - informs the CNS.

Anyone without a Russian passport is offered two options:

1) Leave your native land.

2) Look for a “legal basis” for residence.

The CNS notes that the Russian Federation will “ban” those Ukrainians who do not have a passport of the occupying country:

1) use banks,

2) register real estate,

3) manage transportation,

4) even get married.

This is not just bureaucracy - this is forced passportization! Russia wants to legally consolidate the status of Ukrainians as “citizens of the empire” and destroy our identity. The National Resistance Center reminds: Everyone involved in this crime will be held accountable. - emphasizes Center for National Resistance

Recall

Massive police raids have begun in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine under the pretext of checking Russian car insurance. The occupiers carefully check not only insurance policies but also personal documents of drivers and passengers.

Ethnic conflicts in the ranks of the occupiers have become more frequent in Zaporizhzhia region - “ATESH”