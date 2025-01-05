ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Occupants launch “register of controlled persons” for Ukrainians without Russian passports

Occupants launch “register of controlled persons” for Ukrainians without Russian passports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38397 views

Starting February 5, a new register for Ukrainians without Russian passports will be launched in the TOT. They will be prohibited from using banks, registering real estate, and driving vehicles without obtaining Russian documents.

According to the wording in of the so-called register of controlled persons, it includes foreigners and stateless persons. The conditions are known: Ukrainians will have to either leave or obtain a “legal basis for residence”.

Written by UNN with reference to Center for National Resistance.

On February 5, the occupiers launched the so-called “register of controlled persons” for Ukrainians who refused to use Russian waste paper.

- informs the CNS.

Anyone without a Russian passport is offered two options:

1) Leave your native land.

2) Look for a “legal basis” for residence.

The CNS notes that the Russian Federation will “ban” those Ukrainians who do not have a passport of the occupying country:

1) use banks,

2) register real estate,

3) manage transportation,

4) even get married.

This is not just bureaucracy - this is forced passportization! Russia wants to legally consolidate the status of Ukrainians as “citizens of the empire” and destroy our identity. The National Resistance Center reminds: Everyone involved in this crime will be held accountable.

- emphasizes Center for National Resistance

Recall

Massive police raids have begun in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine under the pretext of checking Russian car insurance. The occupiers carefully check not only insurance policies but also personal documents of drivers and passengers.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

