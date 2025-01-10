Occupants are approaching Pokrovsk, and there are about 7000 people in the city - MBA

Russian troops are only a few kilometers away from Pokrovsk, and there are about 7000 people in the city, said the head of the Pokrovsk MVA Serhiy Dobryak during a telethon, UNN reports .

The nearest point to the outskirts of the city is a little more than a couple of kilometers away. At night, as well as in general, our security situation is deteriorating every day, I mean the shelling. The intensity and number of attacks are increasing every day. As for the equipment, the Russians are using all the available equipment they have in the city, in the suburbs, and in the villages near the city. This includes FPV drones, artillery of various calibers, mortar shelling, MLRS, and CABs. As for the critical infrastructure, it has been almost completely destroyed - Dobriak said.

He said that there are water distribution points in some places and several heating stations, but the city has no electricity, gas, large water supply or heating. As for the number of people, about 7,000 people remain in the city, no children. The MVA is calling for the rest to evacuate.

Dobryak noted that the evacuation has slowed down a bit. When the gas supply was cut off on December 12, almost 3,000 people left in more than a week, namely 8 days. Now only 5-10 people leave per day. According to him, these are mostly elderly people and representatives of marginalized segments of society, as well as a large number of people who have never left their village or city, which makes them afraid of change. He emphasized that the main task is to reach out to people and convince them not to endanger themselves.

Today, the evacuation is going on as follows: we are no longer gathering people at the collection points for security reasons, while there is still mobile communication in the city, but not around the clock. People call the hotline or the regional military administration, or our contact center, and the “Angels of Salvation” or “White Angels” or the State Emergency Service units pick up people at their addresses in capsules. They take them to the city of Pavlohrad. There, registration for the train to Frankivsk is already underway, if people agree to go to the Frankivsk region. They are also registering for financial assistance - 10,800 UAH for each person. A person receives this money for a month and then registers as an IDP and continues to receive money from the state - Dobriak summarized.

Russian troops are trying to outflank Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.