Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Occupants are approaching Pokrovsk, and there are about 7000 people in the city - MBA

Occupants are approaching Pokrovsk, and there are about 7000 people in the city - MBA

Russian troops have approached the outskirts of Pokrovsk to within a few kilometers. There are 7,000 people left in the city without critical infrastructure, and they are being urged to evacuate.

Russian troops are only a few kilometers away from Pokrovsk, and there are about 7000 people in the city, said the head of the Pokrovsk MVA Serhiy Dobryak during a telethon, UNN reports .

The nearest point to the outskirts of the city is a little more than a couple of kilometers away. At night, as well as in general, our security situation is deteriorating every day, I mean the shelling. The intensity and number of attacks are increasing every day. As for the equipment, the Russians are using all the available equipment they have in the city, in the suburbs, and in the villages near the city. This includes FPV drones, artillery of various calibers, mortar shelling, MLRS, and CABs. As for the critical infrastructure, it has been almost completely destroyed

- Dobriak said.

He said that there are water distribution points in some places and several heating stations, but the city has no electricity, gas, large water supply or heating. As for the number of people, about 7,000 people remain in the city, no children. The MVA is calling for the rest to evacuate.

Dobryak noted that the evacuation has slowed down a bit. When the gas supply was cut off on December 12, almost 3,000 people left in more than a week, namely 8 days. Now only 5-10 people leave per day. According to him, these are mostly elderly people and representatives of marginalized segments of society, as well as a large number of people who have never left their village or city, which makes them afraid of change. He emphasized that the main task is to reach out to people and convince them not to endanger themselves.

Today, the evacuation is going on as follows: we are no longer gathering people at the collection points for security reasons, while there is still mobile communication in the city, but not around the clock. People call the hotline or the regional military administration, or our contact center, and the “Angels of Salvation” or “White Angels” or the State Emergency Service units pick up people at their addresses in capsules. They take them to the city of Pavlohrad. There, registration for the train to Frankivsk is already underway, if people agree to go to the Frankivsk region. They are also registering for financial assistance - 10,800 UAH for each person. A person receives this money for a month and then registers as an IDP and continues to receive money from the state

- Dobriak summarized.

Recall

Russian troops are trying to outflank Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

