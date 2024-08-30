Occupants are actively changing the location of logistics points in Crimea - ATESH

Russians are actively changing the location of logistics centers, warehouses with ammunition and fuel in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the underground pro-Ukrainian movement "ATESH", UNN writes.

Details

An agent of the movement reports that the Russian armed forces continue to move ammunition, fuel, and mobile refueling stations due to frequent attacks on them.

To this end, the Russians have begun construction of a road near the village of Tymashivka. Agents track all movements of fuel trucks on the peninsula and record new storage locations.

We are closely monitoring the movements of the occupation forces and promptly passing on information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The occupiers will not hide! - The guerrillas emphasized.

Recall

The ATESH guerrilla movement has recorded the location of Russian Armed Forces special equipment for radiation and chemical defense in Crimea. Information about the Black Sea Fleet's CBRN brigade was passed to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.