Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Occupants are actively changing the location of logistics points in Crimea - ATESH

Occupants are actively changing the location of logistics points in Crimea - ATESH

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21442 views

The occupiers are actively changing the location of ammunition and fuel depots in Crimea due to frequent attacks. The ATES movement is tracking the movements and passing the information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Russians are actively changing the location of logistics centers, warehouses with ammunition and fuel in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the underground pro-Ukrainian movement "ATESH", UNN writes.

Details

An agent of the movement reports that the Russian armed forces continue to move ammunition, fuel, and mobile refueling stations due to frequent attacks on them.

Image

To this end, the Russians have begun construction of a road near the village of Tymashivka. Agents track all movements of fuel trucks on the peninsula and record new storage locations.

We are closely monitoring the movements of the occupation forces and promptly passing on information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The occupiers will not hide!

- The guerrillas emphasized.

Recall

The ATESH guerrilla movement has recorded the location of Russian Armed Forces special equipment for radiation and chemical defense in Crimea. Information about the Black Sea Fleet's CBRN brigade was passed to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War

