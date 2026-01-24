Occupant losses exceeded 1.23 million people, plus 930 in 24 hours - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated data on the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. As of the morning of January 24, defense forces eliminated another 930 invaders and destroyed a significant number of enemy artillery and drones. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the artillery and automotive equipment sectors. The overall statistics are as follows:

personnel - about 1,233,020 (+930) people;

artillery systems - 36,580 (+31) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 114,049 (+772) units;

automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 75,644 (+88) units.

Statistics of armored vehicles and air defense systems

The destruction of several units of heavy weapons and air defense systems has also been confirmed. In particular, the list of enemy losses was supplemented by:

tanks - 11,603 (+4) units;

armored combat vehicles - 23,949 (+3) units;

air defense systems - 1,283 (+1) units.

The figures for MLRS, aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and naval vessels remained unchanged during the day. The General Staff emphasizes that the data is constantly being updated due to the high intensity of hostilities.

Russia strikes Ukraine with S-400 missiles manufactured for export to India