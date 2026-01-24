$43.170.01
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
11:44 PM • 21703 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 22298 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 21097 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 20185 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 34900 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 31541 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 19322 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 26194 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 57984 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Occupant losses exceeded 1.23 million people, plus 930 in 24 hours - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 930 invaders, bringing the total losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the invasion to over 1.23 million people. The enemy lost a significant amount of artillery and drones.

Occupant losses exceeded 1.23 million people, plus 930 in 24 hours - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated data on the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. As of the morning of January 24, defense forces eliminated another 930 invaders and destroyed a significant number of enemy artillery and drones. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the artillery and automotive equipment sectors. The overall statistics are as follows:

  • personnel - about 1,233,020 (+930) people;
    • artillery systems - 36,580 (+31) units;
      • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 114,049 (+772) units;
        • automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 75,644 (+88) units.

          Statistics of armored vehicles and air defense systems

          The destruction of several units of heavy weapons and air defense systems has also been confirmed. In particular, the list of enemy losses was supplemented by:

          • tanks - 11,603 (+4) units;
            • armored combat vehicles - 23,949 (+3) units;
              • air defense systems - 1,283 (+1) units.

                The figures for MLRS, aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and naval vessels remained unchanged during the day. The General Staff emphasizes that the data is constantly being updated due to the high intensity of hostilities. 

