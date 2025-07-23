Obama Responds to Trump's 'Coup' Accusations After 2016 Election

Former US President Barack Obama responded to calls from current White House head Donald Trump to hold him accountable, rejecting his successor's accusations that he tried to orchestrate a "coup" after Trump's victory in the 2016 election by "fabricating" evidence of Russian interference. This was reported by The Guardian, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Obama's office issued a strong refutation of Trump's accusations.

Out of respect for the office of president, our office usually does not dignify the constant nonsense and disinformation emanating from this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to warrant it - noted Obama's office.

They called these "strange accusations" absurd and "a weak attempt to distract."

Context

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Barack Obama, whom he replaced as head of the White House in 2017, should be prosecuted by law enforcement due to alleged manipulation of intelligence data on Russia's influence on the 2016 elections.

