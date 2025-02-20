ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Nvidia makes it easy to buy new RTX 5080 and 5090 FE graphics cards through a special program

Nvidia makes it easy to buy new RTX 5080 and 5090 FE graphics cards through a special program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20754 views

Nvidia is launching a “verified priority access” program for the purchase of RTX 5090 and 5080 Founders Edition. The company will verify real gamers through GeForce Experience and issue one card per person.

The American technology company Nvidia has made it easier for fans to purchase RTX 5080 and 5090 FE graphics processors. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

It is noted that the company has announced the possibility of signing up for “confirmed priority access” to purchase the “elusive” RTX 5090 and 5080 Founders Edition graphics cards with two SFF slots.

“Like the similar Verified Priority Access program for the RTX 4090, the new program is invitation-only, but this time you'll apply for access by filling out this form rather than being pre-qualified. The site will check if you have an Nvidia account and ask if you prefer the 5090 or 5080. Then it will apparently use an algorithm to determine if you are a real gamer (analyzes your use of the Nvidia/GeForce Experience program) before offering the card. The limit is one per person,” the post reads.

The publication clarifies that the program will be launched next week. At the same time, Nvidia does not specify how many cards have been allocated for this program.

“Therefore, it is difficult to say whether this is a significant way to get cards for gamers rather than scalpers,” the media outlet concludes.

Recall

Nvidia is doubling down on its ability to create robotics and other industrial applications with artificial intelligence and is investing millions of dollars in Taiwanese startup MetAI. This company has developed a model that can rapidly generate “SimReady” digital twins using artificial intelligence and 3D technology, turning CAD files into functional 3D environments in minutes.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Technologies
taiwanTaiwan

