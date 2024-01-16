Number of wounded in Kharkiv increases to 16, two women in serious condition

The number of wounded in the Russian attack on Kharkiv in the evening of January 16 has increased to 16. Two women are in serious condition. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports .

Details

As of this moment, 16 people have been injured in the center of Kharkiv as a result of Russian shelling. 2 women are in serious condition Mr. Syniehubov informed.

There may still be people under the rubble.

Context

In the evening of January 16 , the enemy attacked Kharkiv with two missiles, preliminary - S-300. There was damage to civilian residential infrastructure. Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said that the strikes were carried out in the city center. Emergency services continue to inspect the hit sites.

Earlier it was known about 11 wounded.

Occupants hit the center of Kharkiv with two S-300 missiles: four people were injured