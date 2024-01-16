Occupants hit the center of Kharkiv with two S-300 missiles: four people were injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops have fired two S-300 missiles at civilian residential infrastructure in Kharkiv, reports Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration.
The Russian army fired two missiles at Kharkiv, preliminary - S-300. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
The occupiers struck Kharkiv with two missiles. Preliminary - S-300. There is damage to civilian residential infrastructure. At this moment, medics are treating four victims, their condition is light. Emergency services continue to inspect the hit sites
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the strikes hit the city center.
"Exactly where there is no military infrastructure and exactly where there are residential buildings. The State Emergency Service is already working at the arrival sites," Terekhov added.
