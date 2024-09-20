NSDC Secretary: Telegram ban does not apply to official government channels
The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council said that the decision to restrict Telegram does not apply to official channels of government agencies. The ban applies only to official correspondence and use on official devices.
The decision of the National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity (NCCC) to restrict the use of the Telegram messenger does not apply to official Telegram channels of public authorities. This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Lytvynenko, UNN reports.
The decision of the NCCC is advisory to the Government, but does not apply to official Telegram channels of public authorities
The agency emphasizes that the decision provides for restrictions on the use of the Telegram messenger function for official correspondence for official purposes and on official devices.
The National Security and Defense Council has announced a ban on Telegram on the official devices of civil servants, military and critical infrastructure workers. The decision was made due to national security threats associated with the use of the messenger during the war.
