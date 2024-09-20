NSDC Secretary: Telegram ban does not apply to official government channels

The decision of the National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity (NCCC) to restrict the use of the Telegram messenger does not apply to official Telegram channels of public authorities. This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Lytvynenko, UNN reports.

Details

The decision of the NCCC is advisory to the Government, but does not apply to official Telegram channels of public authorities - quotes the commentary of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Lytvynenko on the use of Telegram.

The agency emphasizes that the decision provides for restrictions on the use of the Telegram messenger function for official correspondence for official purposes and on official devices.

Recall

The National Security and Defense Council has announced a ban on Telegram on the official devices of civil servants, military and critical infrastructure workers. The decision was made due to national security threats associated with the use of the messenger during the war.

The ban on Telegram on official devices does not apply to personal smartphones - NSDC CCD