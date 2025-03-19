"Now in many regions you can literally hear what Russia really needs - Zelenskyy"
The President of Ukraine stated that the night attacks of the Russian Federation are destroying energy and infrastructure. Putin has actually rejected the proposal of a complete ceasefire, continuing strikes on civilian objects.
russian dictator vladimir putin actually rejected the proposal of a complete ceasefire. This was stated in his Telegram channel by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.
According to the head of state, in many regions now "it is literally heard what russia really needs".
About 40 "shaheds" in our sky, air defense is working. Unfortunately, there are hits, and specifically on civilian infrastructure. A direct hit of a "shahed" on a hospital in Sumy, strikes on cities in the Donetsk region, strike drones right now in the sky of Kyiv region, Zhytomyr region, Sumy region, Chernihiv region, Poltava region, Kharkiv region, Kirovohrad region, Dnipropetrovsk region and Cherkasy region
He emphasized that such night attacks by russia destroy "our energy sector, our infrastructure, the normal life of Ukrainians".
And the fact that this night was no exception shows that we need to continue to put pressure on Russia for the sake of peace. Today, putin actually rejected the proposal of a complete ceasefire. It would be right for the world to reject any attempts by Putin to prolong the war in response
In his opinion, such a response could be sanctions against russia, assistance to Ukraine, strengthening allies in the free world, and working for security guarantees.
"And only a real cessation of russian strikes on civilian infrastructure as evidence of a desire to end this war can bring peace closer," Zelenskyy summarized.
On March 18, Trump and putin had a phone conversation that lasted more than an hour and a half. According to a CNN source, the conversation between Trump and putin went "very well".
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet spoken with Donald Trump after his telephone conversation with vladimir putin. He hopes to speak soon to understand the details.
