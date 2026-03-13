Nothing will distract France from Ukraine - Macron

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 852 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 13584 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
10:42 AM • 15453 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 33588 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 64008 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 59262 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 88855 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 42868 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 27818 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 21180 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3.1m/s
29%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
French soldier killed in drone attack in IraqMarch 13, 04:36 AM • 5026 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15March 13, 07:00 AM • 32835 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 28872 views
Ukraine received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot - Ministry of Defense12:19 PM • 13228 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM • 9870 views
Publications
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 852 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 13585 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 29016 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15March 13, 07:00 AM • 32964 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 88855 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Denys Shmyhal
Bloggers
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
France
Iran
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM • 10014 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 29016 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 27042 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 26720 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 24862 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating

Nothing will distract France from Ukraine - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1234 views

France continues to support Ukraine despite global crises and the situation in Iran. Zelenskyy called on Macron to help obtain missiles for Patriot systems.

Nothing will distract France from Ukraine - Macron

The war in the Middle East will not distract the international community from supporting Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

Details

The French leader emphasized that Zelensky's current visit to Paris is of particular importance against the backdrop of global crises.

At a time when we are facing an acceleration of events and crises, and when the eyes of many are turned to Iran, this visit of President Zelensky is of particular importance to me. It allows us to emphasize that nothing will distract our attention from Ukraine

- said Macron.

According to him, Ukraine has been bravely resisting Russian aggression for more than four years, and France's support remains unchanged.

Our support has not weakened

- emphasized the French president.

Macron also stated that Moscow is mistaken if it believes that the situation in the Middle East could weaken international pressure.

Perhaps Russia thinks that the war in Iran gives it some respite, but it is mistaken

- he noted.

Recall

The President of Ukraine in France called on Emmanuel Macron to assist in obtaining missiles for Patriot. Ukraine also seeks to receive SAMP-T systems faster.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
War in Ukraine
MIM-104 Patriot
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran