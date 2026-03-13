Nothing will distract France from Ukraine - Macron

The war in the Middle East will not distract the international community from supporting Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.

Details

The French leader emphasized that Zelensky's current visit to Paris is of particular importance against the backdrop of global crises.

At a time when we are facing an acceleration of events and crises, and when the eyes of many are turned to Iran, this visit of President Zelensky is of particular importance to me. It allows us to emphasize that nothing will distract our attention from Ukraine - said Macron.

According to him, Ukraine has been bravely resisting Russian aggression for more than four years, and France's support remains unchanged.

Our support has not weakened - emphasized the French president.

Macron also stated that Moscow is mistaken if it believes that the situation in the Middle East could weaken international pressure.

Perhaps Russia thinks that the war in Iran gives it some respite, but it is mistaken - he noted.

Recall

The President of Ukraine in France called on Emmanuel Macron to assist in obtaining missiles for Patriot. Ukraine also seeks to receive SAMP-T systems faster.