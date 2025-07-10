"Nothing surprises us": European allies of Ukraine are preparing for unpredictable changes in Trump's policy

European countries – Ukraine's allies do not trust the change in US President Donald Trump's rhetoric regarding Russia and are preparing for various scenarios. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

As the publication notes, there is a sense of confusion in European capitals due to recent changes in the Trump administration's policy towards Ukraine, as well as a lack of understanding regarding who makes decisions in the Pentagon concerning the supply of weapons and the provision of military assistance.

Nothing surprises us anymore. We must be ready for anything — a diplomat from one of the NATO countries said anonymously in a comment to journalists.

Another European official added that the Donald Trump administration acts uncoordinatedly regarding Ukraine, and therefore many in the capitals of NATO member countries are simply trying to keep up with the often changing moods in Washington.

At the same time, the White House claims that it has not changed either its strategy or its policy regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war and the situation in Europe and the world as a whole.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the US President told Volodymyr Zelensky that he did not stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, but only ordered an audit of the Pentagon's stocks.