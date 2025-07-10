$41.770.07
Will allow attracting up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund with €3 billion for guarantees and grants for Ukraine
10:35 AM • 2021 views
Will allow attracting up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund with €3 billion for guarantees and grants for Ukraine
09:06 AM • 8908 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 19204 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 48236 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 25292 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 51878 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 146213 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 78713 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 83465 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 109664 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
"Nothing surprises us": European allies of Ukraine are preparing for unpredictable changes in Trump's policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 781 views

European capitals express confusion over changes in the Trump administration's policy towards Ukraine and a lack of understanding regarding the Pentagon's decisions. NATO diplomats are preparing for any scenario, as the White House's actions regarding Ukraine appear uncoordinated.

"Nothing surprises us": European allies of Ukraine are preparing for unpredictable changes in Trump's policy

European countries – Ukraine's allies do not trust the change in US President Donald Trump's rhetoric regarding Russia and are preparing for various scenarios. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

As the publication notes, there is a sense of confusion in European capitals due to recent changes in the Trump administration's policy towards Ukraine, as well as a lack of understanding regarding who makes decisions in the Pentagon concerning the supply of weapons and the provision of military assistance.

Nothing surprises us anymore. We must be ready for anything

— a diplomat from one of the NATO countries said anonymously in a comment to journalists.

Another European official added that the Donald Trump administration acts uncoordinatedly regarding Ukraine, and therefore many in the capitals of NATO member countries are simply trying to keep up with the often changing moods in Washington.

At the same time, the White House claims that it has not changed either its strategy or its policy regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war and the situation in Europe and the world as a whole.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the US President told Volodymyr Zelensky that he did not stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, but only ordered an audit of the Pentagon's stocks.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
