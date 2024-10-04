Not just images: Google Lens launches video and voice search feature

Google Lens now offers search not only by image, but also by video and voice. To use the new features, you just need to open the camera in the search window and additionally dictate what you see at the time.This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's blog.

Since yesterday, the option has been available in Search Labs on Android and iOS - but only in English. You can also now ask a question by voice when you take a photo with Google Lens.

Simply point the camera and hold down the button to ask what's on your mind. Today, voice input for Google Lens is now available globally in the Google app for Android and iOS, but currently only for queries in English.

Google introduces new AI-based search

Google also promises to make shopping easier with Google Lens. After the new updates, Lens will not only find visually similar products, but will also display key information about the product you are looking for, including reviews, price information in different retail stores, and places of purchase.

In a commentary for The Verge , Google's vice president of engineering Rajan Patel explained that Google Lens treats video as a series of frames and uses similar computer vision techniques as with images.

However, Gemini artificial intelligence is additionally involved here, analyzing the sequence of frames and available answers on the Internet.

