Not just images: Google Lens launches video and voice search feature

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 40955 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100723 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162747 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135570 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141763 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138394 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180081 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111996 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171046 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104707 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140294 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140077 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 88817 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107770 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109900 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162747 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180081 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171046 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198467 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187479 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140077 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140294 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145761 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137238 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154191 views
Not just images: Google Lens launches video and voice search feature

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10021 views

Google Lens now allows you to search not only by image, but also by video and voice. The new features are available in Search Labs on Android and iOS in English, and there are plans to simplify shopping with Lens.

Google Lens now offers search not only by image, but also by video and voice. To use the new features, you just need to open the camera in the search window and additionally dictate what you see at the time.This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's blog.

Details

Since yesterday, the option has been available in Search Labs on Android and iOS - but only in English. You can also now ask a question by voice when you take a photo with Google Lens.

Simply point the camera and hold down the button to ask what's on your mind. Today, voice input for Google Lens is now available globally in the Google app for Android and iOS, but currently only for queries in English.

Google introduces new AI-based search15.05.24, 04:55 • 28354 views

Google also promises to make shopping easier with  Google Lens. After the new updates, Lens will not only find visually similar products, but will also display key information about the product you are looking for, including reviews, price information in different retail stores, and places of purchase.

Addendum

In a commentary for The Verge  , Google's vice president of engineering Rajan Patel explained that Google Lens treats video as a series of frames and uses similar computer vision techniques as with images.

However, Gemini artificial intelligence is additionally involved here, analyzing the sequence of frames and available answers on the Internet.

Recall

Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, Intel, and other well-known companies are uniting to form the Coalition for Secure Artificial Intelligence (CoSAI). The initiative aims to address AI security issues and develop best practices for its use.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Technologies

Contact us about advertising