Northern Lights illuminate the night sky in Ukraine: photos
Kyiv • UNN
A powerful solar storm produced a stunning northern lights that were visible across Ukraine, both north and south, for the first time in 20 years.
The northern lights were observed throughout Ukraine at night against the backdrop of a powerful solar storm. The phenomenon was seen both in the north and in the south of the country, and the photos were shared online, UNN reports.
Details
The beautiful northern lights were brought by the strongest solar storm in 20 years , The Washington Post reports.
An extreme geomagnetic storm has hit the Earth for the first time since 2003, causing stunning auroras in Northern Europe and at very low latitudes in the United States.
