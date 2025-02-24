Northern Europe and the Baltics made an important statement about Ukraine's future

On February 24, in Kyiv, the leaders of Northern Europe and the Baltic states announced continued and increased assistance to Ukraine, including air defense equipment and ammunition. They reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's path to NATO. This is stated in a statement issued by the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The outcome of the war will have fundamental and lasting consequences for European and transatlantic security. We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our top priority is to strengthen Ukraine. We will continue to strengthen our support. To achieve a just and lasting peace, Ukraine and Europe must be involved in any future negotiations, - the statement said.

The leaders emphasized that Ukraine must receive strong security guarantees, and Europe must demonstrate its leadership in this process.

They noted that they are working with all NATO and EU members to achieve peace through strength.

They also pledged to increase aid to Ukraine, in particular in the form of air defense equipment and ammunition, as well as to invest in the country's defense industry and provide training for its troops. The leaders called on Allies and partners to provide more military support to Ukraine.

They also noted that they will continue to put pressure on Russia, in particular through sanctions and measures against the shadow fleet.

At the same time, they emphasized that a just peace is impossible without Russia's responsibility for its crimes.

In addition, the leaders emphasized their unwavering support for Ukraine's integration into the EU, welcoming the progress made by the country in reforms during the war.

We fully support Ukraine's path to EU membership, including through the opening of as many clusters as possible, and hopefully all of them by 2025. Together, we also continue to support Ukraine on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership - the statement reads.

Recall

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas saidthat Ukraine's membership in NATO is the strongest and cheapest security guarantee.

