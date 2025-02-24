Northern Europe and the Baltics made an important statement about Ukraine's future

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 7496 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 25410 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 56605 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 35338 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107535 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 93112 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111586 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116551 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147211 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115099 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 53271 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 80066 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 33533 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103686 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 45613 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 56644 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107539 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147212 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138217 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 170746 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 3902 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 22686 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131887 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133812 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162379 views
Actual
Northern Europe and the Baltics made an important statement about Ukraine's future

Northern Europe and the Baltics made an important statement about Ukraine's future

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26981 views

The leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries announced increased military assistance to Ukraine and support for its membership in NATO. They also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's European integration and emphasized the importance of holding Russia accountable.

On February 24, in Kyiv, the leaders of Northern Europe and the Baltic states announced continued and increased assistance to Ukraine, including air defense equipment and ammunition. They reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's path to NATO. This is stated in a statement issued by the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The outcome of the war will have fundamental and lasting consequences for European and transatlantic security. We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our top priority is to strengthen Ukraine. We will continue to strengthen our support. To achieve a just and lasting peace, Ukraine and Europe must be involved in any future negotiations,

- the statement said.

The leaders emphasized that Ukraine must receive strong security guarantees, and Europe must demonstrate its leadership in this process.

They noted that they are working with all NATO and EU members to achieve peace through strength.

They also pledged to increase aid to Ukraine, in particular in the form of air defense equipment and ammunition, as well as to invest in the country's defense industry and provide training for its troops. The leaders called on Allies and partners to provide more military support to Ukraine.

They also noted that they will continue to put pressure on Russia, in particular through sanctions and measures against the shadow fleet.

At the same time, they emphasized that a just peace is impossible without Russia's responsibility for its crimes.

In addition, the leaders emphasized their unwavering support for Ukraine's integration into the EU, welcoming the progress made by the country in reforms during the war.

We fully support Ukraine's path to EU membership, including through the opening of as many clusters as possible, and hopefully all of them by 2025. Together, we also continue to support Ukraine on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership

- the statement reads.

Recall

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas saidthat Ukraine's membership in NATO is the strongest and cheapest security guarantee.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising