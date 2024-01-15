North Korea says it has tested a solid-fuel hypersonic missile

On January 14, the DPRK announced the test of a solid-fueled intermediate-range ballistic missile with a hypersonic guided warhead. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN .

Details

According to the North Korean state news agency KCNA, the missile launch did not pose a threat to the security of neighboring countries.

The purpose of the launch was to test the reliability of the new multi-stage solid propellant engines of high thrust and the hypersonic maneuverable medium-range guided warhead.

According to Reuters, a North Korean delegation headed by Foreign Minister Cho Song Hui left for Russia on Sunday.

The missile launch and the delegation's visit to Russia come amid rising tensions between the two Koreas following a series of intercontinental ballistic missile launches by Pyongyang and its first military reconnaissance satellite, as well as deepening ties between Pyongyang and Moscow that have worried Washington and its allies Reuters reports.

South Korea's armed forces said Sunday's missile, launched from the Pyongyang area around 14:55 (05:55 GMT), flew about 1,000 km off the country's east coast, while Japan's defense ministry said the maximum altitude was at least 50 km.

Earlier, Pyongyang said that on November 11 and 14, it tested its new solid-fuel engines for a medium-range ballistic missile.

