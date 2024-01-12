ukenru
DIU knows how much ballistic missiles the DPRK has handed over to Russia, but further investigation is ongoing - Yusov

DIU knows how much ballistic missiles the DPRK has handed over to Russia, but further investigation is ongoing - Yusov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26849 views

Ukrainian intelligence is aware of the number of missiles the DPRK has handed over to Russia, and further analysis is underway. Details will be known after the forensic examination of missile fragments.

Ukrainian intelligence knows how many ballistic missiles North Korea has transferred to Russia, but data collection and additional intelligence continues to be conducted to analyze the situation in more detail. This was stated by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

Asked whether there was any understanding of the extent to which North Korea had transferred ballistic missiles to Russia, Yusov replied:

As for the ballistics, the information you mentioned is known, but data collection and further investigation are ongoing so that we can analyze the situation in more detail and possibly comment on it.

Yusov said that the very fact of defense cooperation between Russia and North Korea  is of an open nature. 

"The very fact of defense cooperation is open. The supply of artillery shells, rockets for multiple launch rocket systems, mines is something that has been confirmed," Yusov said.

AddendumAddendum

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise asked to wait for the results of the examination of the missile fragments that, according to preliminary information, could have been transferred to Russia by the DPRK. Only after the examination will it be possible to finally confirm or deny this fact. 

Recall 

White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said that Russia has begun using DPRK-made missiles to strike Ukraine .

Later, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that Russia had probably struck the center of Kharkiv on January 2 with a missile developed in North Korea.

Before that, the spokesman for the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Dmytro Chubenko, said that  it was probably missiles produced by the DPRK that Russia could have used to strike Kharkiv.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

