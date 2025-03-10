North Korea launches ballistic missiles as US, South Korea launch military exercises
Kyiv • UNN
The DPRK conducted a launch of short-range ballistic missiles towards the Yellow Sea from the Hwangju area. This is the first test since Trump's return to the White House, coinciding with US and South Korea military exercises.
North Korea launched several ballistic missiles towards the Yellow Sea on Monday, South Korean military officials said, as Seoul and Washington began their annual military exercises, marking the first known ballistic missile test by the DPRK since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House, reports Yonhap, writes UNN.
Details
The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea (JCS) stated that it detected the launch from an area near the western district of Hwandju in North Hwanghae Province at around 1:50 PM local time, noting that it could pertain to short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs).
Supplement
SRBMs are classified as ballistic missiles that have a relatively short range of less than 300 kilometers.
According to United Nations Security Council resolutions, North Korea is prohibited from conducting any launches using ballistic missile technology.