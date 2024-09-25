No power outages planned for Thursday in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
NPC Ukrenergo reported that there are no plans to apply blackout schedules on September 26. The power company notes that if the situation changes, it will provide an additional notice.
On Thursday, September 26, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
Details
No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Thursday
Power engineers add that if the situation changes, it will be reported additionally.
Recall
The NEURC has changed the procedure for forming the price of electricity for consumers of the supplier of last resort. From October 1 to December 31, 2024, the price will be calculated with a coefficient of 1.5 instead of 1.25.