No power outages planned for Thursday in Ukraine

On Thursday, September 26, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Thursday - the company said in a statement.

Power engineers add that if the situation changes, it will be reported additionally.

Recall

The NEURC has changed the procedure for forming the price of electricity for consumers of the supplier of last resort. From October 1 to December 31, 2024, the price will be calculated with a coefficient of 1.5 instead of 1.25.