No plans to turn off the power again tomorrow in Ukraine - DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
According to DTEK, no power cuts are planned for September 17 in Ukraine. Ukrenergo reports that Tuesday should go without power outages, and will be informed about possible changes later.
According to Ukrenergo, Tuesday should go without power outages. If there are any changes, we will inform you on our telegram channel
