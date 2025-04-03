NMT-2025: The main registration period ends today
Kyiv • UNN
The main registration period for NMT-2025 ends on April 3. Potential entrants need to create a personal account on the UCEQAO website and submit the necessary documents.
On Thursday, April 3, the main period of registration for the NMT ends. This is reported by the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, reports UNN.
On April 3, the main registration period for participation in the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) in 2025 will end
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment advised potential entrants not to delay and use the special service to create a personal account on the UCEQA website.
After creating a personal account, you will need to perform the following actions in it:
- indicate registration data, specify from the proposed lists a subject to choose from and a settlement in Ukraine or abroad where the participant plans to be on the days of the NMT, as well as the language of the certification work;
- upload scanned copies and/or photocopies of registration documents (the program will determine their list automatically according to the method of creating a personal account and the entered registration data);
- confirm the desire to participate in the NMT and send the entered information and copies of documents for processing to the regional center for educational quality assessment by clicking on the corresponding button in the service.
We draw special attention to the following: if the entrant does not click on the "Send for processing" button, the regional center for educational quality assessment will not be able to process the information entered by him/her, so he/she will not be registered to participate in the NMT
According to the results of processing registration documents, the entrant will receive a message in personal account about successful registration and the possibility to form an NMT certificate for 2025 or a message about the need to refine the information and/or copies of documents provided by him/her. Therefore, after sending documents for processing, we recommend checking your personal account so as not to miss an important message. Errors can be corrected and copies of documents can be resubmitted for verification to the regional center for educational quality assessment until April 8 inclusive.
If the entrant does not eliminate the shortcomings indicated by the regional center for educational quality assessment based on the results of processing information and registration documents, he/she will be denied registration to participate in the NMT
NMT-2025: How to Prepare for the History of Ukraine Test04.11.24, 18:04 • 19633 views