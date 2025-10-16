Nitric acid spill in a village in Kyiv Oblast: is there a threat to the population?
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv Oblast, on a road in the village of Rosava, Obukhiv district, about 1 cubic meter of nitric acid spilled from a tanker. Rescuers transferred the acid to another container; there is no threat to the population.
Details
According to the State Emergency Service, about 1 cubic meter of nitric acid spilled from a tank on the road in the village of Rosava, Obukhiv district.
Specialists of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, including the radiation-chemical and biological protection group of the ARZ SP of Bila Tserkva, together with the Mobile Rescue Center for Rapid Response and specialists of the State Institution "Kyiv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine", promptly localized the situation.
Rescuers pumped the acid into another container, preventing further spread of the dangerous substance. There is no threat to the population
